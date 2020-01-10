CADILLAC — The Cadillac Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a local manufacturer Thursday only to find the alarm was for the release of hazardous material within a lab.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, the fire department was dispatched for the fire alarm at Avon Protection Systems, 502 Seventh St., but were advised by Wexford County Central Dispatch the call was for the release of the hazardous material.
Upon arrival at the facility, firefighters found the plant had already been evacuated and on-site personnel indicated all employees had safely evacuated without injury, according to a press release by the fire department. Fire crews also received information from on-site personnel that a failure had occurred with a hazardous material container inside a laboratory, which was sealed from the rest of the facility, the fire department said.
Fire crews worked to secure the facility, account for personnel and establish an incident command post. Once the command post was established, fire crews began to activate additional resources to aid in the mitigation of the incident, including Wexford County Emergency Management, North Flight EMS, and resources from Traverse City Fire Department and Grand Traverse Metro Fire.
HAZMAT crews entered the facility and secured the damaged container and operations related to the containment were completed after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the press release.
At no time was there an immediate danger to the safety or health of the community as the hazards posed by this incident remained confined to the laboratory, the fire department said. That said, managing hazardous materials can be complex and a genuine test of emergency preparedness, according to the release.
