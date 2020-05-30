CADILLAC — If you've been hanging onto household hazard waste, today's the day to responsibly and legally ditch it.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, the city of Cadillac and Wexford County are hosting "Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day" at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1121 Plett Road, Cadillac.
"This is a day for Wexford County residents to safely dispose of old, unusable quantities of hazardous products that you didn’t know what to do with," the city said in a Facebook message.
Items that can be disposed of on hazardous waste disposal day include:
From Your Home:
Aerosols
Bug Spray
Dyes
Floor Care Products
Floor Wax
Furniture Polish
Dry Cell Batteries
Rechargeable Batteries
Medicines
Oven Cleaners
Scouring Powders
Spot and Stain Removers
Spray Dust Cleaners
Thermometers
Upholstery Cleaners
From Your Garden:
Algaecides
Ant and Roach Powder
Bug Sticks and Creams
Fertilizers
Fly Strips
Fungicides
Garden Dusts/Sprays
Herbicides
Insecticides
Rat and Rodent Poison
Weed Killer
Wood Stains
From Your Workshop:
Alcohols
Creosote
Cutting Oil
Fluorescence Bulbs
Glues
Mineral Spirits
Naphtha
Oil Based Paints
Oil Stains
Paint Brush Cleaner
Paint Stripper
Polyurethane Coatings
Rust Remover
Turpentine
Wood Preservatives
From Your Garage:
Brake Fluid
Car Solvents
Car Wax
Engine Cleaner
Metal Polish
From Your Farm (farm chemical waste limit 10 gallons per farm)
Herbicides
Mercury Vapor Lamps
Pesticides
Fungicides
Milk House Chemicals
Fertilizers
Unacceptable items:
Latex Paint
Used Motor Oil
Automotive Batteries
Smoke Detectors
Electronics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.