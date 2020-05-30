CADILLAC — If you've been hanging onto household hazard waste, today's the day to responsibly and legally ditch it.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, the city of Cadillac and Wexford County are hosting "Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day" at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1121 Plett Road, Cadillac.

"This is a day for Wexford County residents to safely dispose of old, unusable quantities of hazardous products that you didn’t know what to do with," the city said in a Facebook message.

Items that can be disposed of on hazardous waste disposal day include:

From Your Home:

Aerosols

Bug Spray

Dyes

Floor Care Products

Floor Wax

Furniture Polish

Dry Cell Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Medicines

Oven Cleaners

Scouring Powders

Spot and Stain Removers

Spray Dust Cleaners

Thermometers

Upholstery Cleaners

From Your Garden:

Algaecides

Ant and Roach Powder

Bug Sticks and Creams

Fertilizers

Fly Strips

Fungicides

Garden Dusts/Sprays

Herbicides

Insecticides

Rat and Rodent Poison

Weed Killer

Wood Stains

From Your Workshop:

Alcohols

Creosote

Cutting Oil

Fluorescence Bulbs

Glues

Mineral Spirits

Naphtha

Oil Based Paints

Oil Stains

Paint Brush Cleaner

Paint Stripper

Polyurethane Coatings

Rust Remover

Turpentine

Wood Preservatives

From Your Garage:

Brake Fluid

Car Solvents

Car Wax

Engine Cleaner

Metal Polish

From Your Farm (farm chemical waste limit 10 gallons per farm)

Herbicides

Mercury Vapor Lamps

Pesticides

Fungicides

Milk House Chemicals

Fertilizers    

Unacceptable items: 

Latex Paint

Used Motor Oil

Automotive Batteries

Smoke Detectors

Electronics

