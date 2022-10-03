BALDWIN — Lake County residents can safely dispose of various chemicals and waste products during an upcoming event.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8, Lake County is scheduled to hold a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day for all Lake County residents at the Wenger Pavilion, behind Jones’ Ice Cream, in downtown Baldwin. The purpose of the event is to collect hazardous waste materials.
When hazardous waste materials are disposed of incorrectly, these items can cause environmental damage by contaminating ground and surface waters and threaten human health and wildlife.
Staff will offer drive-through disposal and will collect small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, oil-based paint, but no latex paint, cleaning solutions, motor oil and gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and expired or unused medications and needles.
The event is supported by the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts, Lake, Mecosta and Osceola County Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Water Stewardship “Clean Sweep” Program, local units of government, municipalities, businesses, organizations, foundations, and individual donations.
For a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items and for those who plan to dispose of more than 200 pounds of waste, they are asked to call the Lake County MSUE at (231) 745-2732. This event is free to Lake County residents, however, donations are accepted.
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police officers fatally shot a man early Sunday as they were responding to a call about a knife-wielding man who was having a mental health crisis, police said.
Police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. EDT about a man armed with a knife who was in mental distress and inside an apartment on Detroit’s west side.
White said that after officers canvassed the area and found the man they were met with resistance and tried to subdue the suspect with a stun gun, but it was ineffective and officers opened fire.
The chief said police were still gathering information about the incident and he had few details to offer but he was providing the information he had for transparency. It was not immediately clear how many offices had opened fire on the man.
“My condolences to the suspect’s family. Any time the department has to use fatal force that’s not our desired outcome,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.