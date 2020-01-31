He's Reaching for You

A friend who gives the impression that his life has been one of smooth sailing recently confided that a significant part of his early teen and young adult years were turbulent. He stated that marital discord between his parents ultimately ending in divorce, an unexpected move to a distant community during his high school years, and health issues resulted in periods of anxiety, confusion, and hatred for that which life was offering. Most of those emotions were largely contained; he noted. They were bottled up inside, as some might verbalize. He acknowledged that he found himself continually wondering why his life and that of his family was in such turmoil. His calls to God asking for help seemed to go unanswered.
During those times he remembers the advice of several sympathetic relatives and others who knew of his situation. They would innocently opine that things could be worse and that he should try to count his blessings. Though he realized folks meant well, he said that he patently resented such expressions of optimism. In his mind, there were no blessings to be counted.
As the years moved on he was able to overcome the pain that once had a hold on his life. And while he admits that some of the earlier scars momentarily resurface from time to time, he attributes them to reminders of God’s awesome power, grace and blessings. He declared that the ability to prevail over the turmoil of earlier years was God’s refusal to let him go. He recalled a friend who prayed for him daily and frequently encouraged him not to give up on God. That friend would periodically send passages from God’s Word, many of which he eventually placed on note cards for review and refreshment. They included Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV): “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.‘ And, Joshua 1:9 (NIV): “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.‘ I took the verses to heart, he said. As confusing as it seemed and in spite of my struggles, I gained confidence that God had a specific plan for me and that I needed to trust Him.
As I reflected on my friend’s past I wondered how many others are going through arduous times. How many people believe their lives are falling apart? How many are dealing with setbacks and disappointments? Like my friend, how many have reached the point where they believe there are no blessings to be had?
I don’t know the situations of those reading today’s article. For those in despair, God is ready to listen and help if you will ask Him. Psalm 34:18 (NIV) tells us; “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.‘ God doesn’t promise a quick fix to one’s problems nor a guarantee that solutions will come about as desired. Nevertheless, His Word assures us that though we may stumble, if we place our trust in Him we will not fall. My friend often says that during the trials he faced he’s confident God never let go of his hand. Regardless of the difficulties you may be encountering, God wants to hold your hand as well. He’s reaching for you.
