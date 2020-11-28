Head Start move to church building approved by planning commission

CADILLAC — Some of Cadillac's Head Start classrooms will have a new home, hopefully by next school year.
On Nov.23, the city planning commission approved a special use permit for Head Start to operate out of a former church building.
The building, at 403 E. North Street, is the former Life Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Public comment was robust during the planning commission meeting, with some neighbors saying that it would increase traffic and noise in the neighborhood; others supported the project and noted that the McKinley School is just up the road. While it's been closed for several years, school traffic is not abnormal for the neighborhood.
Another neighbor expressed concern about the low income clients of the facility.
"I don't equate low income with negativity to a person," said Kelly Stockfisch, facilities coordinator for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, which administers area Head Start Programs. "I think there are other factors that contribute to a person's character and references. I think this is folks that want what's best for their children and they may not be able to financially afford it, and they've sought help in the best way possible for them to get early education opportunities for their kids."
The Head Start Program is federally funded and provides free early childhood education to low-income families.
NMCAA operates six Head Start classrooms in Cadillac; two are on Lincoln Street and two are on Marty Paul Street. The other two, in the Kenwood Elementary building, will move into the North Street church building once it's been renovated.
The agency will be opening two additional Head Start classrooms as well, which will also go into the North Street facility.
The two new classrooms will be Early Head Start; unlike other Head Start programs, which follow the school year, the Early Head Start classrooms will operate year-round and will serve kids from infancy to three years of age.
All told, there will be four classrooms in the North Street former church building; two for regular Head Start (36 kids total between 3 and 5 years old) and two for Early Head Start (16 kids total between zero to 3 years old).
Stockfisch told the Cadillac News that the next step is to work with an architect for drawings and to begin renovations.
