CADILLAC — Temperatures in the 60s Tuesday gave many Northern Michigan residents a taste of what they’ve been waiting weeks for — spring weather.
Alexandra Maloney said it’s been far too cold lately to spend much time outside with her children but on Tuesday, conditions were perfect for an outing to Kenwood Park.
“Finally some freedom,” said Maloney as she watched her rambunctious 4-year-old son, Cyrus Youngman, pal around with fellow 4-year-old Maverick Ames.
“This feels like the longest winter we’ve had in a while,” Maloney continued. “We went to Lake Michigan three times by this time last year.”
Telltale signs of spring were visible throughout the area this week, including in the rapidly disappearing ice over the surface of local lakes, the people clad in T-shirts and shorts walking their dogs or jogging along sidewalks, and the collapse of the Cadillac Ice Tree near the library.
Matt Hutchinson took a break Tuesday to walk his dogs, Remington and Juliet, down to the Cadillac City Park.
While Hutchinson walks with his dogs year-round, not having to wear a heavy coat, gloves, hat and boots was a welcome change. Another change from walking in the wintertime was all the spring smells for Remington and Juliet to enjoy.
“They’re stopping constantly,” said Hutchinson, who added that one of the dogs loves to dig, and already this spring he’s noticed a few holes in the backyard.
Like Maloney, Hutchinson said he, too, felt that this winter dragged on a bit longer than most but added that with weather, you never really know what you’re going to get from year to year, especially in this part of the country.
“It’s Michigan,” Maloney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.