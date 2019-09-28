CADILLAC — A trip to the Cadillac Homecoming parade for one boy lead to a hit and run.
The boy was riding his skateboard down Pine Street to see the parade on Friday, Sept. 27 when he was struck by a red truck driven at the corner of Shelby Street and Pine, according to Cadillac Police. The driver of the red truck did not stop, according to police.
After stopping at the corner of Shelby and Pine to wait for passing cars, the boy was waived to cross by one driver.
According to police, eyewitnesses reported the driver of the red truck did not see that the boy had been waived on and she began to turn on to Pine toward Mitchell Street.
Despite eyewitnesses allegedly telling the driver she needed to wait for the police to arrive, the red truck left before emergency responders or law enforcement got on scene, according to police.
After being checked out by EMS, the boy was sent home with abrasions to one of his knees and no other major injuries.
