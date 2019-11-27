Headlock for Hunger coming this weekend to Wex

CADILLAC — On Saturday, the Wex will host UWE Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year.
The event should do two things — entertain and help to feed those in need. Saturday is the 15th annual Headlock on Hunger.
The Nov. 30 show will feature the best wrestling talent in UWE Pro Wrestling including Yanni Giannos, “The Michigan Made Monster‘ Mongo, Kavan O’Reilley, Meathooks O’Bannon and more. Saturday’s show also will include Ring of Honor Stars “The Beer City Bruiser‘ Matt Winchester and “The Last Real Man‘ Silas Young as well as WWE Legend The Brooklyn Brawler. Winchester will face off against The Brooklyn Brawler.
Other matches scheduled for Saturday include Mongo facing off against Giannos in a fan-picked cage match. In addition to the cage match between Mongo and Giannos, Headlock on Hunger also features the Irish Pub Army or IPA tag team of Kavan O’Reilley and his little brother Meathooks O’Bannon who are set to square off against the team of Scott Spade and Kyle Blanchard in a “Pub Crawl Match‘ rematch.
The Revolution tag team of Eric Freedom and Jimmy Blaze also will face the BMI team of “Breathtaking‘ Mike Idol and “The Bruiser‘ Jamie Race in a Cadillac Street Fight.
In addition to a night of professional wrestling action, UWE is asking fans to bring non-perishable food items, toiletries, baby items or other necessity items folks without permanent homes may need.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online through the UWE Pro Wrestling Facebook page or one of the ticket outlets including Biener’s Pizzeria, Kahvi Coffee, Blue in the Face and The Wex or at the door. Limited ringside tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at door, if available. General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door while tickets for kids 12 and under, or seniors 63 or older are $7 in advance and at the door. Family four-packs are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
