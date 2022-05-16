This June, Wexford Conservation Districts will hold its second annual Herbal and Native Plant Sale. Plants will be available for sale during the opening week for the Cadillac Farmers Market, June 14 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Many of the plants have been grown by Misty Ridge Greenhouse, a local greenhouse located in Mesick. We will have a wide range of herbs and natives for sale on site. There will also be many amazing local farmers, with high quality farm products for sale. Supporting local can be one of the best ways to conserve our natural resources.
Healing Herbs
Herbs are also known as herbaceous plants and have no woody stems. They can be annuals, perennials or biennials. The problem with the definition is it excludes plants like lavender, sage and rosemary. So, a better general meaning of herb, is a plant that can be useful to humans. A few common herbs grown easily in the Northern Michigan garden are lemon balm, garden sage, spearmint, thyme, sting nettle, lavender and dandelion. A few of these herbs will be available at the Farmers Market.
Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), also known as common balm, is a herb in the mint family. It is a perennial with small white flowers. As an aromatic plant, has a pleasant fresh smell and is commonly used as an essential oil. The leaves can also be dried. These leaves are then used in many ways, including teas, flavoring in ice cream and in fish dishes. Like many in the mint family, lemon balm is considered calming. It may also help with nausea, indigestion and stress relief.
Garden sage (Salvia officinalis) is a very easy sage to grow and propagate in northern Michigan. It is a perennial, also known as common or kitchen sage. Sage is an aromatic plant and the Romans referred to it as “holy herb.” The leaves go great in tea and as seasoning. They add great flavor to pork, lamb and fish. Sage is a source of vitamin k, vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants. Some health benefits may include improved brain function and lower inflammation.
Spearmint (Mentha spicata) is a perennial and is also known as garden or lamb mint. It is also an aromatic with a square stem. Square stems are a characteristic of the mint family. Spearmint can spread very quickly in your garden, so it is a good herb to grow in a pot. The leaves can be used dried or fresh. They are great for teas and for cooking. Spearmint is also used in toothpaste because it contains menthol and menthone. It is high in antioxidants, which provide many health benefits.
Sting nettle (Urtica dioica) is a perennial herb commonly found in the wild but can also be cultivated. Not all plants sting in this species but many do. When the skin comes into contact with the plant and breaks a stinger, the plant releases a venom. This venom can cause tingling, pain and red bumps on the skin. That is why sting nettle must be harvested with care and gloves. The leaves can be used for tea or cooking. But they cannot be eaten raw, they need to be heated in some way first. Sting nettle contains high levels of vitamin K. Vitamin K is known for helping the blood to clot in the body.
Lavender (Lavandula) is in the mint family and there are about 47 different species. These species come in a wide range of plants, including annuals, perennials, shrub-like, subshrubs and small shrubs. The most common one found in Michigan is English Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia). Lavender is an aromatic plant is used in many products, like essential oils, balms, salves, perfumes and soaps. The buds are also used in teas, cooking and infusions. It is widely known as a calming herb that may help improve sleep.
Dandelion (Taraxacumm officinale) are in the asteraceae and has a yellow flower head. The flower will eventually turn into a well known white fluffy ball. Many see dandelions as a weed, but they are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. They also contain potent antioxidants that may helps neutralize free radicals. The entire plant is edible, except the stem, which is bitter and contains a milky substance. Dandelions can be used in many ways including soap, salves, jelly, teas, syrup and infusions.
Herbs play a very imported role in everyday life including medicinal, culinary, aromatically, topically and spiritual. Harvesting your own herbs out of your garden can be a great way to be in nature and can give a better understanding of the role herbs play. It also gives you a connection to the generations who came before, who would use these plants for food, medicine and spirituality.
Importance of Natives
Native plants are plants that by no human intervention, only natural processes, are present in a region — also known as indigenous. Native plants are important for many reason, a few of these given by the U.S. Forest Service are they do not require fertilizers, less water than lawns, provides shelter and food for wildlife, promotes biodiversity, and stewardship of our natural heritage. Natives are an important part of conservation, they help conserve not only our native landscape but also conserve our cultural connection to these plants.
One of natives that will be available of sale is Mountain Mint (Pycnanthemum muticum), which also plays a role as a herb. Natal it is in the mint family and is also called short-toothed mountain mint. It is aromatic with a spearmint-like aroma. It typically grows in grassy open places like meadows, fields and low woodland areas. It can be used in the same ways other mints are used.
We hope to see you at the opening week of the Cadillac’s Farmers Market, located in downtown Cadillac at the Farmers Market Pavilion. Come out and support your local farmers and the Wexford Conservation District.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information and for assistance in local conservation matters, contact Tiffany by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org, or stop by the Wexford Conservation District office at 7192 East 34 (Boon) Road, Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.