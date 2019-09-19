CADILLAC — There will be a barn dance featuring live bluegrass music and a barbecue dinner at the Red Barn Hall in Manton to benefit Healing Private Wounds.
The Annual Harvest Hoedown is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 if purchased before Sept. 20 or $30 and $10 for children 15 and under.
Healing Private Wounds is a leading educator in the prevention of childhood sexual abuse. The HPW Center in Cadillac also hosts recovery groups for those who suffered the trauma of sexual abuse.
Their goal is to pack the barn in order to fund the programs that provide prevention, healing and recovery for so many.
Live music will be provided by Bill Barnett and also The Straight Forward Band, a Northern Michigan bluegrass and “old time‘ music group with members from Traverse City, Fife Lake and Cadillac. Their foot-stompin’ tunes will be sure to entertain those who like to listen and those who want to get out on the dance floor.
Tickets are available at Healing Private Wounds, 856 N. Mitchell St. and Horizon Books. Table sponsorships are available. There will be an auction.
A cash bar will offer beer and wine.
The Red Barn Hall is located on Old Highway US 131 in Manton.
For more information and reserve tickets call (231) 846-4495.
