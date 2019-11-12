CADILLAC — Many families in rural areas don’t have access to healthy foods, and their children are suffering because of it.
According to a recent analysis by the financial advice website WalletHub, Michigan has the second-highest rate of childhood obesity in the entire country, with only Mississippi ranked higher.
WalletHub ranked states based on 29 metrics, including share of overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs.
Donna Norkoli, health planner with District No. 10 Health Department, confirmed that Michigan’s childhood obesity rate ranks among the highest in the country (12th for 10-17 year olds), and rates for rural areas like Wexford and surrounding counties are often higher than the statewide average.
She said one out of three children in Michigan is considered either overweight or obese: among 2-4 year olds, 13.4% are considered obese (in the health department’s jurisdiction, it is 14.5%); among 10-17 year olds, 18.9% are considered obese; and among high school students, 16.7% are considered obese.
There are a number of reasons why childhood obesity rates tend to be higher in rural areas but many of those reasons revolve around a single issue — poverty.
Many families don’t have the extra money to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, Norkoli said. They also might not have reliable transportation to get them to stores that sell these items — which are sometimes many miles away from home — opting instead to do most of their shopping at nearby gas stations or dollar stores.
“It’s definitely a trend we’re seeing,‘ said Dr. James Whelan, a primary care physician who sees patients in the Cadillac area. “There are food deserts out there.‘
Whelan said there are other factors, as well: children aren’t playing outside as much as they used to, and are spending a lot more time inside in front of video games, television and computer screens; they also are drinking a lot of sugary drinks.
Studies have shown that obese children tend to have shorter lifespans, decreased work productivity and a greater chance of developing expensive health complications later in life, Whelan said.
“Kids form habits very easily,‘ said Christy Rivette, health promotion supervisor at District No. 10 Health Department. “And the habits follow them as they get older. Health complications are often preventable ... it’s just cheaper for people to live healthier (about $1,205 in medical costs annually).‘
Another piece of the puzzle as to why more kids are becoming obese is how their parents are raising them. Norkoli said it is less common nowadays for kids to walk to school or play with friends outside unsupervised, partly as a result of their parents not being comfortable with them being alone.
“Free-range kids aren’t as much of a thing anymore,‘ Norkoli said.
Given the high prevalence of childhood obesity, Norkoli said the grim prediction is that members of the youngest generation will be the first in a long time to have a shorter overall life expectancy than their parents.
What’s being done about the problem?
Whelan said they’re about to finish the first session of the Fit Kids 360 program, which aims to teach kids and their parents about healthier lifestyle decisions.
The Fit Kids 360 program was originally piloted in Grand Rapids, later to be exported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and now here.
Kids who participate in the program are referred by their physicians. The sessions are held at the Cadillac Area YMCA — which partners with the hospital in administering the program — and the siblings and parents of the referred children also are invited.
“The idea is that unhealthy habits are family habits,‘ Whelan said.
The sessions focus on diet choices, physical activity and the emotional components of why it’s so hard to change bad habits.
Since the program is new, Whelan said they don’t have any hard data to prove it works, although he added that the worksheets the kids fill out at the beginning and end of the sessions show a definite shift toward more healthy habits.
Whelan said they’ll be looking for grant funding to continue the program.
Taking a coordinated approach to child health will be important to curb childhood obesity in the coming years, Norkoli said. That means partnerships between health care agencies, educational institutions like MSU Extension and local schools.
They just need to move
Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto, a pediatrician at Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics in Cadillac, said obesity among children is something researchers began noticing in the 1990s; although it’s a concerning issue, Rzepka-Alto said it has stabilized somewhat over the years.
“I don’t think it’s becoming a worse problem,‘ Rzepka-Alto said. “It’s just a problem.‘
Rzepka-Alto said people with weight problems early in life have been found to develop chronic diseases that used to be associated almost entirely with advanced age: they include high blood pressure, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.
Aside from developing healthier eating habits, Rzepka-Alto said one of the most important things a parent can do to prevent their child from becoming overweight is keeping them active, even when the weather takes a turn toward cold and snow.
“You have to embrace the cold weather,‘ Rzepka-Alto said. “You can’t just hibernate through the winter. Kids just need to be moving.‘
Generally speaking, temperatures over zero degrees and windchill over minus 10 degrees are OK for kids to be playing in, Rzepka-Alto said.
Rzepka-Alto tempered her advice with the caveat that kids should have appropriate attire for the cold and parents should be mindful about how long they stay outside. For toddlers, this is easy to do, as parents will be supervising them and can feel for themselves how cold they are getting. For older kids, parents will have to be more cognizant about their exposure to the cold.
Dr. Whelan agreed with Rzepka-Alto that weather shouldn’t necessarily be an obstacle for staying active. He said that playing outside in the cold is good not only because it’s exercise, but also because the body automatically increases its metabolism when exposed to lower temperatures.
Even when stuck inside the house, Whelan said there are things kids can do to stay active. For example, on commercial breaks or between videos on Youtube, do some pushups or jumping jacks, he suggested.
To view the full WalletHub report, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-states/16585/.
