Health care providers seek feedback on behavioral health crisis services

You never know when you might need help and for that reason a survey is seeking input from the public regarding local behavioral health crisis services.
North Country Community Mental Health Authority and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, in partnership with Munson Healthcare and McLaren Northern Michigan, are conducting a survey of citizens and stakeholders in 12 counties in northern Michigan to understand the perspectives, beliefs, and experiences with behavioral health crisis services.
Community feedback is critically important to build and deliver better crisis services for people with mental health and substance use disorders. Answers to the survey will be collected anonymously, and participants have the opportunity to participate in a focus group if they would like to contribute to the effort.
For those who maybe don't use the behavioral health system or currently know someone who does, NLCMHA Chief Population Officer Joanie Blamer said there are two reason why they should still fill out the survey.
First, mental health challenges are common and someone you love may need the service in the future. Second, understanding the level of general knowledge relating to crisis and crisis response can be helpful in developing alternatives to emergency room care and going outside our area to much needed help.
Persons who live or work in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford counties are invited to fill out the survey. The survey is available at tinyurl.com/NorthernMICrisisSurvey through Feb. 18.
“NLCMHA has spent several years reorganizing its crisis system to increase mobile crisis response teams and build a larger provider network for crisis residential services,‘ NLCMHA Chief Executive Officer Karl V. Kovacs said. “It is still a challenge to meet the demand for appropriate crisis services in our region. This survey will assist us in developing local solutions.‘
Survey results will be shared later this spring as part of a recommendations report on behavioral health crisis services in the identified regions.
