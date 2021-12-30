CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10 announced this week they are revising their recommendations regarding COVID-19-related quarantine and isolation effective immediately.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued guidance related to quarantine and isolation.
In a health department press release, it states that given what is currently known about COVID-19 and the omicron variant, they are shortening the recommended timeframe for isolation and quarantine for those who have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic as well as those who have been exposed to COVID-19.
During a virtual press conference earlier this week, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said shortening the quarantine and isolation guidelines is an acknowledgment of the challenges some employers — particularly hospitals and other health care organizations — face in keeping their staffing levels up. She said the idea is to give employers the flexibility to bring back quarantined and isolated employees in a more timely fashion, especially those who aren’t in at-risk categories.
Below is the breakdown of the new guidance:
If you test positive for COVID-19 (isolate)
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:
• Stay home for 5 days
• If no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days
• If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (quarantine)
If you have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within six months or completed the primary series of Johnson and Johnson vaccine within the last two months:
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days
• Test on day five, if possible
• Quarantine not required unless you develop symptoms, after which, get tested and stay home for five days
If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of Johnson and Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted or have an incomplete vaccine series or are unvaccinated:
• Stay home (quarantine) for five days
• After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days
• If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days
• Test on day five if possible
• If you develop symptoms, get tested and stay home
“As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, so do the recommended guidelines,” said DHD No 10 Health Officer, Kevin Hughes. “It is important that we all remain current and apply these guidelines to keep everyone safe.”
For those wanting to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot, please visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
DHD No. 10 is also hosting COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a clinic near you at www.dhd10.org/events or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DHD10/events.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD No. 10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout the jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. You do not need to be a resident to get tested at any of these clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares, and your primary health care provider’s office.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
