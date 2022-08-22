CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced it now has a limited supply of the monkeypox virus vaccine and will distribute it on a case-by-case basis.
“While our district has not had any confirmed cases of MPV, having the vaccine allows us to be proactive in our ability to protect residents,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “However, at this time supplies are limited, so we’re only vaccinating if folks meet specific eligibility requirements.”
While MPV can affect anyone, vaccination is limited to those that are at the highest risk for MPV infection, according to a health department press release. Guidance and eligibility are subject to change based on vaccine supply and changes in the risks of infection. Contact your local health department if you have recently been exposed to MPV or are at high risk for exposure.
MPV is a viral illness. It primarily spreads through close or intimate contact with those that are infected through contact with rashes, scabs, bodily fluids, or extended face-to-face contact.
Infection typically begins with flu-like symptoms that progresses into rashes on the face and/or body. Rashes that look like pimples or blisters can appear on the face, in the mouth, or on the body such as hands, feet, chest, and/or genitals. Additional symptoms include fever, chills, headache, back and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, feeling tired, sore throat, cough, and/or nasal congestion.
For more information on eligibility requirements of the MPV vaccine, visit https://www.dhd10.org/monkeypox-virus-mpv. If you believe you are eligible and would like to schedule an MPV vaccine, call 888-217-3904.
For more information on MPV, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/keep-mi-healthy/communicablediseases/diseasesandimmunization/mpv or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.