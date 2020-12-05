Health department can't call everybody infected with COVID-19

CADILLAC — There are now too many people infected with COVID-19 for District Health Department No. 10 to call everybody who tests positive within its 10-county jurisdiction.
Instead, people in low-risk age categories will be asked to complete a digital survey.
Until now, public health nurses have done contact tracing over the phone, calling everybody who has a positive test result and their close contacts. As this fall's ongoing outbreak worsened the health department advised people to start quarantining as soon as they were advised that they'd had close contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Now the health department says contact-tracing efforts via phone call will be focused on school-aged children, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, large group settings, other higher-risk situations, and the elderly.
People who are between the ages of 23 and 64 will receive an electronic message asking them to fill out a confidential survey. The health department says the survey asks for information that is allowable under the Public Health Code and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Privacy Act, such as demographics, symptoms, occupation, attendance at public events or gatherings, and people with whom they may have been in close contact.
The survey does not gather any private information like social security numbers, personal passwords, or banking details, the health department said.
If you are notified that you tested positive for COVID-19, self-isolate for at least 10 days; after the 10 days, you can resume normal activities if you have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medications and your symptoms have improved. You also need to reach out to close contacts (people of whom you were within six feet a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24- hour period starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to test specimen collection).
If you are notified that you are a close contact of somebody who tested positive, self-quarantine for 14 days beginning the first full day after you were last exposed. The CDC recently relaxed some guidelines. You may be able to shorten your quarantine to 10 days if you do not develop any symptoms or clinical evidence of COVID-19 infection during daily symptom monitoring for the 10 days after your last exposure. You will need to continue to monitor for symptoms daily for the full 14 days after the last exposure.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results, you should self-isolate at home and make a list of close contacts beginning two days prior to symptoms, so you are prepared to notify them if you do test positive.
“Cases of COVID-19 are higher than they have been at any point in this pandemic and continue to increase at alarming rates. We urge everyone to be empowered and choose to do the right thing by following isolation orders if positive, follow them if you’re seeking testing due to symptoms, and quarantine if you’re identified as a close contact,‘ stated Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for DHD No. 10. “Now is the time for all of us to take personal responsibility for ourselves, our families, our friends, and our communities to slow the spread of this virus.‘
As cases have risen locally, so have hospitalizations and deaths.
Another person has died of COVID-19 in Wexford County as of Friday, health department data shows.
At the same time, the number of COVID-19 cases in Wexford County since the pandemic began has now climbed above 700.
A Cadillac News analysis of state data on diagnostic testing for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola County shows there have been 248 positive test results out of 1,822 tests for the week ending Dec. 5; that gives a 13.6% positivity rate so far for the week.
The positivity rate shows that the number of new cases is not simply a fact of increased testing.
Towards the beginning of the pandemic, the week with the highest positivity rate was the week that ended April 18, when 9.7%, or 14 out of 144 tests were positive for residents of the four counties.
In comparison, for the week ending Nov. 28, more than 10 times the number of tests were negative for COVID-19 than were even tested at all during the week of April 18. Still, for the week ending Nov. 28, the positivity rate was 16.5%, with 380 out of 2,308 test coming back positive.
On Friday, Wexford County added 24 new COVID-19 cases, reaching 702 total. Missaukee County added six, reaching 296. Lake County added five, reaching 215. Osceola County added 11, reaching 553.
Of the four counties, only Wexford County had a new COVID-19 death on Friday.
The most recent deaths in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake County ranged in age from late 40s to 90s. They were a Missaukee County male in his late 40s on Nov. 23; a Wexford County female in her late 50s on Dec. 3; a Missaukee County female in her 70s on Nov. 27; a Lake County female in her 80s on Nov. 29; a Lake County male in his 80s on Dec. 2 and a Wexford County female in her 90s on Nov. 28.
There were 8,689 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday and 81 new deaths. The total number of cases statewide since the pandemic began reached 389,032 on Friday, while deaths are at 9,661. Of the 9,661 deaths statewide, there have been 33 in the Cadillac News coverage area; 13 in Wexford County, 10 in Osceola County, six in Lake County and four in Missaukee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.