REED CITY — The Central Michigan District Health Department will be closing offices for the holiday season.
Closing branches include: Standish, Harrison, Gladwin, Mt. Pleasant, Rosebush, Reed City and Prudenville. Offices will be closed from Dec. 24, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022. Closed offices will resume normal operations on Jan. 4, 2022
However, the death department will still be conducting COVID-19 case investigations during this time.
If you have a life-threatening emergency during the closure, please call 911.
