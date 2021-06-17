Health department conducts survey on vaccine hesitancy in region

CADILLAC — As COVID-19 vaccination rates declined across District Health Department No. 10’s jurisdiction, a survey was created to understand vaccine hesitancy within the communities and to increase vaccination rates.
This survey allowed participants to identify their main concerns about receiving the vaccine or identify concerns they may have heard from others in the community.
The survey was sent out to the public around May 1. Nearly 300 responses were received within the first week of sharing the survey, with a total of 349 responses received when the survey closed at the end of May. Approximately two-thirds of respondents had already received the vaccine but were willing to share what they heard in their community about why others were not receiving the vaccine. Approximately one-third of respondents had yet to be vaccinated. The following is a snapshot of the responses received from the survey:
When asked why individuals did not receive the vaccine, the following are the responses.
Those who were vaccinated responded that they overheard others saying the following:
• 61% — COVID is no big deal
• 69% — are concerned about side effects
• 70% — said vaccine development was too quick
Those who were not vaccinated responded with the following:
• 18% — COVID is no big deal
• 58% — are concerned about side effects
• 60% — said vaccine development was too quick
When asked what would make them more likely to receive the vaccine, 66% of those who are unvaccinated responded with “Nothing‘ and 34% responded with “Other‘ and wrote in the following reasons: further research; a requirement for employment or activities; and convenience.
“This survey gives us valuable insight into some hesitancies people in our jurisdiction have about getting the COVID-19 vaccine,‘ said Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As more research is presented on the effectiveness of the vaccine, individuals will have more concrete information from which to make an informed decision."
The survey also gathered input on where clinics should be held in the community and the preferred clinic times. This information was collected, and the health department was able to transition to hosting pop-up community clinics at various locations provided by participants. This survey also influenced the health department to implement longer clinic hours on each Tuesday of the month. Pop-up clinics and adjusted hours help to increase the accessibility of the COVID vaccine.
If you are a business, an organization, or are hosting an event and are interested in having a pop-up clinic at your location, please email us atcovid@dhd10.org and someone will be in touch to coordinate with you.
The health department continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each local office on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June. You can schedule online at www.dhd10.org/schedule or just walk in. Beginning July 1, COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be part of the health department's normal immunization clinic schedules across the 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday 51.9% of residents in Wexford County have received a COVID-19 vaccination. That comes out to 14,818 administered vaccines, which is 32 more than was reported on Tuesday.
In Missaukee County, 48.5% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 6,231 administered vaccines, which is five more than was reported on Tuesday.
In Lake County, 56.1% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 5,922 administered vaccines, which is five more than was reported on Tuesday.
In Osceola County, which has persistently lagged behind neighboring counties for rates of vaccination, 40.7% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 8,244 administered vaccines, which is four more than was reported on Monday.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, Wexford and Osceola counties both added one new positive test on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in each county to 2,549 and 1,695, respectively.
No new cases were reported in Missaukee or Lake counties and no new deaths were reported in this area.
Statewide cases increased by 179 on Wednesday, and the number of deaths increased by four. There have been 892,830 confirmed cases statewide and 19,578 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
