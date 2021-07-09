Health department explains process for verifying COVID-related deaths

CADILLAC — The news on Wednesday that someone in Wexford County died from COVID-19 may have seemed a little surprising to some, given that the number of new cases in this area has dropped precipitously in recent weeks.
It's important to remember, however, that just because a death is reported in this area doesn't necessarily mean that the death occurred recently.
District Health Department No. 10 public information officer Jeannine Taylor said she's aware of cases where someone died of COVID and it took a month or more for it to be reported.
The reason it sometimes takes so long has to do with the process of verification.
The process works like this: first, the Michigan Disease Surveillance System reports that someone they believe to be from the county died of COVID. Before posting the information on their website, the health department first must verify that the person was actually a resident. This can take time, especially if the individual died somewhere else and the information has to filter its way back to the local health department.
"We don't report it prior to verification," Taylor said.
The state of Michigan receives the same information from the MDSS and posts it on their website immediately, which is why there sometimes is a discrepancy between health department numbers and those on the state website.
For instance, the health department has verified 43 deaths so far in Wexford County while the state has a count of 44. Taylor said that means another COVID-related death is likely to be reported sometime soon in Wexford County — after they finish the verification process.
Taylor said the verification process also can lead to data corrections as they determine whether or not someone was a resident.
"That's why numbers sometimes shift," Taylor said.
The death reported on Wednesday was the first in this area in several weeks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, local health departments have verified 43 deaths in Wexford County, 19 deaths in Missaukee County, 15 deaths in Lake County and 31 deaths in Osceola County.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Missaukee County on Thursday while Wexford and Lake counties reported no additional cases. Updated information was not available from Central Michigan District Health Department on Osceola County.
Total case counts in area counties as of Thursday (and Tuesday for Osceola County) are as follows: 2,556 in Wexford County, 1,273 in Missaukee County, 594 in Lake County and 1,699 in Osceola County.
