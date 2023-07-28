District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go School Readiness Clinics throughout the month of August.
These school readiness clinics will have vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations and a chance to meet Spiderman and Elsa.
Any child or adolescent ages 3 to 19 that needs immunizations or visual and hearing screenings to attend school, preschool or daycare are invited to register.
Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904.
The dates and addresses for the local clinics are listed below:
Lake County
Thursday, Aug. 4
Noon to 3 p.m.
5681 S. M-37
Baldwin, MI 49304
Missaukee County
Thursday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. to noon
6180 W. Sanborn Road Suite No.1
Lake City, MI 49651
Wexford County
Friday, Aug. 18
Noon to 4 p.m.
521 Cobb St
Cadillac, MI 49601
For more information on School Readiness, visit https://www.dhd10.org/parents-families/school-readiness/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.