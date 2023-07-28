District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go School Readiness Clinics throughout the month of August.

These school readiness clinics will have vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations and a chance to meet Spiderman and Elsa.

Any child or adolescent ages 3 to 19 that needs immunizations or visual and hearing screenings to attend school, preschool or daycare are invited to register.

Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904.

The dates and addresses for the local clinics are listed below:

Lake County

Thursday, Aug. 4

Noon to 3 p.m.

5681 S. M-37

Baldwin, MI 49304

Missaukee County

Thursday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. to noon

6180 W. Sanborn Road Suite No.1

Lake City, MI 49651

Wexford County

Friday, Aug. 18

Noon to 4 p.m.

521 Cobb St

Cadillac, MI 49601

For more information on School Readiness, visit https://www.dhd10.org/parents-families/school-readiness/.

