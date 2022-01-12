It is easy to overlook radon. It is an odorless, tasteless, invisible radioactive gas, but it is far from harmless.
Long-time exposure to radon can lead to lung cancer and is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
To help reduce exposure to radon the District Health Department No. 10 will be giving away free radon test kits through the month of January. Radon can enter homes rocks, soil and water. As homes age, it’s likely that different levels of radon will be present inside of the home, due to the cracking of the foundation. It’s important to realize that not only can radon can appear in older homes, it can appear in newer homes. Every two years, residents should test their homes for radon.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), there are no warning symptoms for radon, including headaches, nausea, fatigue or skin rashes. To know if someone has been exposed, a radon test must be performed.
Michael Kramer, Environmental Health Director of DHD No. 10, explains the importance of being aware about radon in someone’s home.
“In my opinion, I think it’s one of those silent things that’s maybe not always on the forefront of the news. I think, certainly, a number of local state and federal agencies can and should do the work to promote its awareness, but I don’t think people really think about negative health impacts because it’s more of a chronic issue that evolves over time,” Kramer said.
Unfortunately, levels of radon can also be present in drinking water. Kramer mentioned as the radon gas dissolves, the gas enters into public water supplies, for example, groundwater.
If a resident showers, washes dishes or does laundry with levels of radon, the radon gas is released into the air, though some levels of radon may stay. As a result, if someone drinks water that contains radon, they could develop stomach cancer.
By DHD No. 10 offering free radon test kits, it sets residents into a routine of checking their homes for radon every other January. The health department offering free kits during the month of January. After January, they are $10 through the health department.
