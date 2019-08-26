Health department issues algal bloom warning

CADILLAC — Three Northern Michigan lakes have tested positive for cytotoxins, according to the environmental health director at District Health Department No. 10.
Cytotoxins are found in some, but not all, algal blooms.
They can make people and animals sick — and experts say you should avoid algal blooms for that reason.
“Algal blooms are dense populations of algae. Some blooms are harmless, while others may contain blooming toxic organisms that can be detrimental to humans, pets, and even aquatic life,‘ said Tom Reichard, director of environmental health at District Health Department No. 10.
If you see a toxic bloom, you should report it to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Reichard said. EGLE will run tests to determine if the bloom is toxic.
The health department issued a warning about algal blooms Friday as blooms have been cropping up on Michigan’s lakes.
Within DHD10’s service area, Big Twin Lake in Kalkaska County and Bass and Hamlin Lakes in Mason County were recently found to have cytotoxins, Reichard said. There could be more.
“I suspect there’s a lot more lakes out there that they never got complaints on,‘ Reichard said.
Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said he hadn’t seen any signs of algal blooms on Lake Mitchell or Cadillac.
“I’ve been on Mitchell and two other lakes extensively and we just aren’t seeing algal blooms at this time‘ he said, citing cooler temperatures and breezy weather.
To stay safe, District Health Department No. 10 had the following tips:
Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade.
Do not drink untreated surface waters.
Obey posted signage for public health advisories and/or beach closings.
Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas.
People and pets can experience the following symptoms after algal bloom exposure:
— Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site.
— Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions.
— Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water.
If you think you’ve been exposed to algal blooms take the following precautions:
— Remove yourself from the exposure and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur.
— Thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algal blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking.
Seek medical or veterinary treatment as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been poisoned from an algal bloom.
