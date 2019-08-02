CADILLAC — The mosquitoes are breeding well this summer and that means West Nile Virus could spread.
The Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola and other counties, said this week that the state health department had warned them "that West Nile Virus (WNV) is being detected in the mosquito and bird population in Michigan."
West Nile Virus has been found in Michigan every summer since 2002.
Typically, the virus is first found downstate and then works its way north, according to Steve King, environmental health director for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
The closest case to the Cadillac News coverage area so far in 2019 was in Gladwin County, where a bird was found with the virus.
There've been no human cases this year: last year, 104 people, including two visitors, got sick with WNV in Michigan. Nine people died.
Mosquitoes spread WNV; people don't.
The insects can also spread other diseases, like "St. Louis encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis, and the California group of encephalitis viruses that includes La Crosse encephalitis," the health department said in a news release. Zika, another virus that is spread by mosquitoes, is not a problem in Michigan because the kind of mosquito that spreads the virus is not found here.
If you catch WNV from a mosquito, chances are, you won't show symptoms; only one in five do. Symptoms may include mild illness with fever, headache and body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands, the health department said.
"More serious illness occurs in 1 out of 150 infected and is more likely to occur in those over 60 years of age; it usually presents as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord)," the news release stated.
Go to the doctor if you're experiencing high fever, severe or unusual headaches, neck stiffness, seizures or other unusual symptoms.
Even though your chances of getting sick are low, because WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses can be fatal, the health department recommends taking precautions to prevent bites, including avoiding areas where large numbers of mosquitoes will be, using bug repellant, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants. You should also remove standing water, cut your grass and repair window screens.
Central Michigan District Health Department also wants you to report dead birds to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. That helps authorities learn where the virus is spreading. "A rapid rise in dead bird numbers precedes an increase in risk to humans," according to the health department. Report dead birds to the DNR at this website: https://secure1.state.mi.us/ORS/Survey/4
