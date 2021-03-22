Health department medical director doesn't recommend schools go virtual because of spring break concerns

CADILLAC — Spring break is nearly here for many and while it usually means heading to warmer climes, this year is different.
We have just surpassed the first anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and local cases are surging. While some are still planning on taking a trip when schools are out for the week, it raises questions about whether it is safe to do so.
It also raises the question of whether schools should close for a week or two after spring break to try and circumvent any potential outbreaks. While no district in the area has done that and it is more a conversation parents are having amongst themselves, Dr. Jennifer Morse has been asked that question by district leadership.
Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department. She doesn’t necessarily recommend the preemptive switch to virtual learning after spring break.
She said the past, namely the return after Thanksgiving and Christmas, didn’t show any large increases in cases. In reality, any potential increase related to spring break travel wouldn’t show up immediately after students return.
“My concern about going virtual is families would stay on vacation for a week or two. You may actually delay it and impact the education of kids whose families stayed home,‘ she said. “We are not recommending schools go virtual after spring break. We have had a more wait-and-see approach and address things as they come.‘
If cases start to increase after spring break, Morse said districts could go virtual. However, if they preemptively go virtual and nothing happens, Morse said all students suffer. She said it’s documented many students struggle with virtual learning. It also can impact parents’ ability to work.
As for those who are traveling on spring break, Morse said it is recommended they get tested three to five days before travel. It also is recommended upon returning home people self-quarantine for a week and get tested five to five days after they return. If they decide to not get tested, Morse said they should quarantine for 10 days. Morse also said the concern is travel will be the entry point for bringing variants into the state.
“The safest thing is to stay home and delay travel a bit longer. We are all burnt out and have cabin fever,‘ Morse said.
Morse also said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can provide one-time, free, on-site, staffed, rapid COVID-19 testing. Pop-up testing events would be executed in partnership with Michigan’s Intermediate School Districts, school districts, local health departments, and MDHHS. These events are open to staff, students, educators, and community members and will be scheduled before classes restarting.
If a local school district or ISD is interested in hosting a testing pop-up event after spring break, they should email MDHHS-COVIDTESTINGSUPPORT@michigan.gov for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.