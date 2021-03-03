Health department nearing end of vaccine waitlists

CADILLAC — The supply of COVID-19 vaccines is still limited in northern Michigan.
But it's not so limited that vaccination is impossible for those that are old enough to get it.
District Health Department No. 10 is running out of names on the department's waitlist.
“Many of our 65+ COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists are nearing the end, but based on census data, we know there are still many individuals in this category that have not signed up to receive the vaccine,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10's health officer.
The health department, which serves 10 counties, is hosting vaccine clinics in all 10 counties this Friday.
If you're 65+ and live in Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana or Wexford county, you can sign up for the clinic online at https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/.
Even if you're already on a waitlist, you should sign up if you meet the eligibility requirements.
“Our staff has had trouble reaching many who are on the waiting list also, so we wanted to host a clinic to accommodate our seniors who haven’t received their vaccine yet," Hughes said.
The region is still seeing COVID-19 cases climb, though at a slower rate than during the pandemic's second surge in late fall / early winter.
Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department's jurisdiction, recorded two new cases on Tuesday and reached a pandemic total of 917.
Wexford County recorded five new cases for a pandemic total of 1,356. There was also one new probable case for a pandemic total f 104.
Missaukee County added three confirmed cases and five probable cases for respective pandemic totals of 649 and 148.
Missaukee County has a higher positivity rate than the other three counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, at 9.5% so far for the week ending March 6, compared to 4.5% for the average among the four counties.
"In the past two weeks, Missaukee cases have been related to school (a) outbreak occurring in another jurisdiction, worksite outbreaks, and a restaurant in Lake City (seven people so far, six are Missaukee County residents). There is also household exposure occurring," said Jordan Powell, DHD No. 10's epidemiologist.
Statewide cases reached 590,217 and deaths reached 15,558. None of the 24 newly recorded deaths occurred in the Cadillac News coverage area, though Mecosta County recorded one COVID-19 death on Tuesday.
