Health department says 7 of last 13 COVID cases in Wexford stem from exposure at TC church

CADILLAC — The majority of new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County since last week have been traced back to a single exposure in Grand Traverse County, according to the health department.
Wednesday marked the first day in the last six days that Wexford County hasn't had a new confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Since last Thursday, Wexford County has had 13 new cases of COVID-19 — four cases on Friday, three cases on Saturday, one case on Sunday, four cases on Monday, and one case on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10 public information officer Jeannine Taylor said that seven of the 13 new cases stem from a single exposure that occurred at a church in Traverse City.
Since Grand Traverse County is out of the health department's jurisdiction, Taylor said she didn't know exactly what church it was, and even if they did, they wouldn't necessarily release that kind of specific information.
The remaining six cases in Wexford County were unrelated to the exposure at the church and don't appear to be connected to any other community exposure event, Taylor said.
Wexford County's case total remained at 76 Wednesday — a day that also didn't see additional COVID-19 cases in any other local county: Osceola remained at 67 cases, Missaukee remained at 29 cases and Lake remained at 28 cases.
Deaths connected to COVID-19 remained at four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County and zero in Lake and Osceola counties.
Statewide, seven deaths were reported on Monday, along with 762 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,424 and total number of confirmed cases to 99,200.
According to the health department, there hasn't been a hospitalization reported at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital associated with COVID-19 since Aug. 14.
Of the 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the health department's coverage area, 13 were among people over 70 years old, five were among people 60-69 years old, three were among people 50-59 years old, one was a person 40-49 years old, and one was a person 30-39 years old.
As of Wednesday, There have been 45 COVID-19 recoveries in Wexford County, 25 in Missaukee County, and 15 in Lake County, according to the health department.
