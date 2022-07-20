With summer in full swing, District Health Department No. 10 is reminding people to be aware of Cercarial Dermatitis, also known as swimmer’s itch.
Swimmer’s itch appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. These parasites are released from infected snails into fresh and saltwater such as lakes, ponds and oceans. Anyone who swims or wades in infested water may be at risk.
Larvae are more likely to be present in shallow water by the shoreline and for that reason, children are most often affected because they tend to swim, wade and play in the shallow water more than adults. Also, they are less likely to towel dry when leaving the water.
The best recommendation to alleviate the problem is quite simple. A person should immediately rinse off with soap and water after swimming or being in the lakes. It also is important not to feed waterfowl.
Other ways to minimize your risk include wearing waterproof sunblock or baby oil, trying to swim when offshore winds are not present and rubbing briskly with a towel immediately after leaving the water. While it shouldn’t be a surprise, the health department also recommends not swimming in areas where swimmer’s itch is a known problem or where signs have been posted warning of unsafe water.
Signs and symptoms include tingling, burning or itching of the skin, small reddish pimples or small blisters.
Swimmer’s Itch is not dangerous or contagious but it can be uncomfortable. In some people, it can hardly be noticed while others may have severe itching, swelling and fever. The symptoms usually go away in about a week.
If a person gets a rash, it is recommended to use corticosteroid cream or apply cool compresses to the affected areas. A person also could bathe in Epsom salts, or baking soda or simply apply a baking soda paste to the rash. Finally, the health department said a person could also use an anti-itch cream.
Scratching the areas where the rash is may result in secondary bacterial infections. Itching may last up to a week or more, but will gradually go away. If the itching is severe, a healthcare provider may suggest prescription-strength lotions or creams to lessen the symptoms, according to the health department.
