CADILLAC — Response to the COVID-19 crisis has involved many facets of society; since the pandemic is widespread, the response had to be widespread, as well.
At District Health Department No. 10, the situation is no different.
There are a lot of people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccination and only so many employees to administer the shot, keep track of patient records, organize events and perform other necessary tasks.
To address this limitation, staff members from various departments have been taking time away from their regular duties to lend a helping hand during vaccination appointments and offsite mass clinics held on weekends. In addition, volunteers from outside the health department also have stepped forward to offer their assistance.
This reporter recently was given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and witnessed firsthand how the health department staff work as a cohesive unit to process patients as efficiently as possible.
Earlier in the week, my wife noticed that the health department had posted a message on Facebook indicating that all people ages 16 and up in this region qualified to receive a vaccination. Since I was at work at the time, she signed me up online. It literally took minutes to finish the process and get an appointment time.
My appointment was Wednesday (the day the health department opened back up to the public after being closed for a period) and as I approached the front door, I trailed behind a couple of other people who were there for the same reason.
The greeter at the door asked a few quick questions and after ascertaining why each person was there, gave them some forms to fill out pertaining to insurance and contact information, pre-existing conditions and demographic details, among other things.
After filling out the forms, I handed them to a receptionist, who then copied my license and insurance cards before handing me a vaccination record card with information about the date of my second dose.
I was then directed to wait at the entrance of the hallway into the health department offices; I was there a few seconds before a nurse arrived and escorted me to one of the rooms, where they administered the shot, mentioned the possibility of soreness and other minor side-effects and asked that I wait in the parking lot at least 15 minutes before leaving. If I had any serious reaction, I was to honk the horn.
All told, I arrived at 2 p.m. and was out of the parking lot by 2:30.
Hayley Geeseman, the health department's lead vaccinator for Wexford County, said every Wednesday and Friday, they vaccinate around 300 people, and on the weekends, when they give second doses at offsite clinics, they typically see more than 600 people.
To more easily track the amount of vaccine they have at any given time, Geeseman said she is the only person that draws the vaccine into the syringe. Keeping track of the vaccine so closely allows them to avoid wasting any. When they have some left over, they contact people who previously were placed on a waiting list.
"We've never had a wasted shot in Wexford County," Geeseman said last week.
Each vaccine has its own shelf life and requirements for storage. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer (-70 degrees). Once it is removed from the freezer, it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to five days; the Moderna vaccine must be stored within a temperature range of -13 and 5 degrees. Once placed in a refrigerator, it is good for up to 30 days; the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator within a temperature range of 36 and 46 degrees. Geeseman said its lifespan varies by its individual lot number.
Not only does Geeseman track the amount of vaccine they have leftover, she also tracks the dose that each patient receives to ensure that if they have to receive a second dose, it is from the same manufacturer.
While only medical assistants, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses may give the shot, Geeseman said volunteers and employees from other departments are indispensable for performing other duties related to vaccination efforts.
During the weekend off-site clinics, which are held at locations throughout District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction (past sites have included the Wexford Civic Arena and WexExpress garage), Geeseman said they arrive around 7:30 a.m. and leave close to 7 p.m. — a nearly 12-hour day.
Geeseman said between four and eight vaccinators from the health department and other local health care agencies administer shots during the offsite clinics, in addition to two or three vaccinators from the National Guard.
In addition to those giving the shots, Geeseman said they like to have around five volunteers help with data entry and event logistics, which includes getting supplies such as paperwork, Sharpies, tables, Band-Aids and cotton balls set up and ready for patients.
Geeseman said by far the most time-consuming aspect of the vaccination events, however, is data entry, which involves recording patient information, scanning documents provided by patients and inputting information into an online database.
One health department employee who's been helping out a lot is Angie Gullekson, whose normal duties involve public health education about substance abuse prevention efforts.
Gullekson said helping to organize the off-site clinics requires site scheduling, communicating with various interested parties regarding the events, gathering materials, and in general, just making sure the clinics run smoothly. She said much of this work is done during the week, which gives her less time for her normal duties. As the health department starts accepting first- and second-dose patients during the weekend clinics, instead of just second dose patients, Gullekson said it will only get busier from here on out.
"It's a lot of extra work on top of our other work," Gullekson said. "But what takes priority right now is COVID."
During the actual event, Gullekson said there's not a whole lot of down time, as there's always something that needs to be done, including troubleshooting of various issues that may crop up periodically.
While it's a lot of work, Gullekson said it feels good when people express their appreciation of what they're doing.
"People sometimes leave us notes saying they're grateful for the work we're doing and for the service they're receiving," Gullekson said. "That's always a good thing to hear."
