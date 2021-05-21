BALDWIN — Lake County’s vaccination rates jumped dramatically over the past week thanks to a District Health Department No. 10 effort to vaccinate federal prisoners.
On May 12, vaccine completion rates in Lake County were 13.9% for people in their 20s, 27.7% for people in their 30s, 32.8% for people in their 30s and 42.5% for people 50+.
By the following week, the rates were 24.3% for people in their 20s, 59.9% for people in their 30s, 62.2% for people in their 40s and 50.1% for people age 50+.
DHD No. 10 administered 1,392 vaccines to inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility.
The prison is privately owned and operated and is under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons to house “criminal aliens‘ who are mostly subject to deportation after serving their sentences.
Geo Group, which owns the prison, did not respond to a request for comment before the print deadline.
According to Bureau of Prisons data, 123 inmates at North Lake Correctional Facility contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic and two people died. There are no active cases at the facility. Inmate cases are not counted as Lake County cases, though vaccinations do.
When the vaccine was first available, prison and correctional workers were priorities for vaccination.
