Health department warns of scammers claiming to have COVID-19 test results

CADILLAC — It seems it didn't take long for someone to figure out a way to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable and frightened.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer with District Health Department No. 10, said she came across a message on social media from someone who said an individual called them and identified themselves as a nurse. The "nurse" left a message saying they had the results of their COVID-19 test and they were positive. The scammer then asked for a credit card number so they could send antibiotic treatments to their home.
If someone suspects they may have COVID-19, Taylor said to contact their doctor first. If their symptoms match those of someone who has contracted COVID-19, it's possible they will be tested and either the doctor's office or health department will contact that person with results. However, Taylor said they would never call unsolicited and ask someone for credit card or any other financial information over the phone.
What sometimes makes these types of scams seem more legitimate is when the caller has personal information about the victim.
"They may already have personal information when they call you," said Taylor, who recalled instances a few months ago when people were posing as health department officials in order to obtain sensitive information from victims. "People should be very cautious when they receive calls."
As of Monday evening, Taylor said they have not received word of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the District Health Department No. 10 coverage area, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties.
In addition to scammers attempting to take advantage of people over the phone, reports of price gouging have skyrocketed since the first discovery of COVID-19 in southern Michigan.
According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, the number of price-gouging complaints surged to more than 240 since last week.
“I will not allow consumers to be taken advantage of during a public emergency,‘ Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I encourage consumers to continue filing complaints with my office so that we can properly investigate these complaints and determine what legal action must be taken.‘
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday to specifically address price-gouging related to COVID-19. That order states the following:
• No one who has acquired any product from a retailer shall resell that product in this state at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price at which they bought the product;
• No one shall offer for sale or sell any product in this state at a price that is more than 20% higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020 unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market;
• These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2020 unless circumstances change.
“We are seeing an extremely high volume of calls coming in about price-gouging, and here is my message to those businesses: I will not hesitate to fully prosecute establishments that are breaking the law and violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act or Gov. Whitmer’s executive order,‘ Nessel said. “We intend to investigate all consumer reports related to price-gouging during this public emergency, and justice will be delivered swiftly and accordingly.‘
Some of the common items that have reportedly been subject to price-gouging include toilet paper, meat, milk, bread, bottled water, face masks, hand sanitizers, and cleaning supplies.
Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling 877-765-8388.
