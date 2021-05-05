Health departments shift vaccine strategy

CADILLAC — It's not December anymore. Vaccine scarcity has abated somewhat and that means it's easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine; and you might have more options about the brand you get.
"Whatever the individual wants, we will provide them with that vaccination," said District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes, during a DHD No. 10 board meeting where he discussed shifting vaccine strategy. "The direction now has changed."
In the past, the advice was that health departments should avoid wasting vaccine. Since vaccines needed to be used relatively quickly after being opened, that meant vaccine providers had to be very precise about scheduling vaccine appointments. But the priority has changed away from avoiding waste.
"Now it's 'we need to get shots in arms,'" Hughes said, adding that the department is now trying to get people their first doses as quickly as possible and will figure the rest out from there.
One of the most noticeable changes is that local health departments are now offering walk-in clinics. You used to have an appointment to get vaccinated; now you can simply show up on vaccine clinic days.
During District Health Department No. 10's board meeting last week, Health Officer Kevin Hughes said the department is pivoting focus to "out-county" clinics. The department will continue to hold weekly vaccine clinics on Tuesdays in each of the 10 counties DHD No. 10 offices, but the department will also be taking clinics on the road to smaller communities (such as the recent clinic in Falmouth).
"We'll be trying to find locations, out and about partnering with our community partners to offer those clinics," Hughes said.
Hughes also told the board that the department had purchased freezers so any health department office will be able to offer all COVID-19 vaccine options (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson).
On Tuesday, DHD No. 10's medical director, Dr. Jennifer Morse, spoke at Munson Healthcare's weekly press conference, telling attendees that the department was going to be using a mobile unit to vaccinate people at festivals and community events; Hughes had said during the board meeting that the department has a list of festivals where there may be opportunities for vaccination.
Overall, DHD No. 10 will be moving away from mass vaccination clinics and will instead be focusing on convenience.
"If it's just 25 or 50 people that we're going to get because we're there and it's convenient for them, that's 25 or 50 people that were not going to come into our office and get vaccinated," Hughes said.
The Mesick Mushroom Festival this weekend is expected to have a vaccine clinic, Hughes said.
Central Michigan District Health Department has similarly announced a shift in policy, with more walk-in appointments being accepted at CMDHD clinics.
