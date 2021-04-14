Health departments urge quarantines, vaccination as surge continues

CADILLAC — Both Central Michigan District Health Department and District Health Department No. 10 are describing surges in their jurisdiction.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, CMDHD serves Osceola County while DHD No. 10 serves Lake, Missaukee and Wexford Counties.
"We are encouraging all those who live, work or attend school in our six counties, and who are ages 16 years and above, to schedule their first dose vaccination appointment, if they haven’t already done so," said Melissa Roche, public information officer for CMDHD. "We have openings in some of our clinics yet this week."
The department issued a reminder of steps to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
People who are exposed to COVID-19 should be quarantined for 14 days. Those that test positive will need to come up with a list of close contacts they saw 48 hours before symptoms started or when tested if no symptoms.
Close contacts are people you were within six feet of for a total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period, even if you were wearing a mask; it also includes people you provided, care for in their home, people you had direct physical contact with; people with whom you shared eating or drinking utensils or people who on who you may have sneezed or coughed.
Once you've come up with your list of close contacts, you'll need to notify them and they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days since the last day you were with them. If they develop symptoms, they should be tested.
The quarantine period was recently extended because of the B.1.1.7 variant.
If you test positive for COVID-19, you'll need to isolate from others—even the people you live with. You can stop isolating when it has been 10 days since symptoms began, or if no symptoms, 10 days from the positive test date, DHD No.10 said.
Additionally, you will need to have been fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications, and other symptoms like cough or shortness of breath must have improved before you can resume normal activities.
Afterward, DHD No. 10 said, you should get vaccinated.
Tuesday saw dozens of cases added locally, with Wexford County adding 20 cases and reaching 2,178 since the pandemic began. Missaukee added eight and reached 1,062; Lake added three and reached 467; Osceola County added 20 and reached 1,359.
Statewide cases grew by 8,867, an indicator that the surge is still roaring through the state; the increase since Monday took Michigan to more than three-quarters of a million cases, at a pandemic total of 756,564 confirmed cases. Deaths climbed by 74 on Tuesday due to 37 deaths identified through a review of vital records, reaching a total of 16,586.
Wexford, Missaukee and Lake County residents can sign up for vaccination through DHD No. 10 here: www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine
Osceola County residents can sign up for vaccination through CMDHD here: https://www.cmdhd.org/
CMDHD said on Tuesday that vaccine appointments are available for individuals, ages 16 and above and urged people to share the message widely.
