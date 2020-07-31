CADILLAC — If you were at Merritt Speedway last Saturday, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 announced on Thursday that somebody who was at Merritt Speedway on Saturday, July 25 subsequently tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
That person did not have symptoms when at the Speedway but tested positive for the virus two days later, on July 27.
The health department says people who were at Merritt Speedway on July 25 should self-monitor for symptoms through August 10, which will be 14 days after possible exposure.
During the 14 days, you should stay away from family, roommates and your typical close contacts as much as possible, DHD No. 10 said.
The health department does not often issue notices about possible public exposure to the novel coronavirus but says they will when they are not able to identify all close contacts.
Like the person who visited Merritt Speedway on July 25, about 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, the health department said.
DHD No. 10 also reminded people of COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Contact a medical provider if you're experiencing symptoms.
Also on Thursday, two new cases were identified in Wexford County.
The total number of Wexford County residents to test positive for SARS-COV-2 has now reached 54 since the pandemic began, according to data from DHD No. 10. The state of Michigan lists 53 cases for Wexford County. The difference between the local health department's number and the state's number is not uncommon. There is sometimes a lag between the two data sources due to the verification process and the time of day the information is accessed.
The two new cases appear to be in Cadillac and Manton. Data on the DHD No. 10 website showed on Monday that there were 37 cases in the 49601 (Cadillac) zip code and 7 in the 49663 (Manton) zip code. On Thursday, there were 38 cases in the Cadillac zip code and 8 in the Manton zip code.
Other Wexford County zip codes remain unchanged; as of Monday, there were fewer than five cases in Mesick (49668), Tustin (49688; this zip code is also in Osceola County, where there have been five cases); Boon (49618) and Buckley (49620). There haven't been any cases in Harrietta (49638).
The health department doesn't report an exact number when there are less than five cases, for privacy reasons.
In Osceola County, there have been 59 cases. Central Michigan District Health Department, which has jurisdiction for Osceola County, updates the zip code case tally weekly. Wednesday's update shows there have been 28 cases in Reed City (49677). In LeRoy (49655) there have been 11 cases; in Evart (49631), seven cases; in Tustin (49688), five cases. Hersey (49639), Marion (49665) and Sears (49679) have had less than five cases.
Missaukee County, where there are 26 cases, has seen14 cases in McBain (49657) and seven in Lake City. Less than five have been in Marion (49665) and Falmouth (49632).
In Lake County, there have been 15 cases since the pandemic began. There have been less than five cases in the zip codes in the Cadillac News coverage area, Luther (49656).
However, some zip codes straddle county lines. Tustin's zip code is in both Wexford and Osceola counties. Manton's zip code is in both Wexford and Missaukee counties. Reed City's zip code is in Lake and Osceola counties. Marion's zip code is in Missaukee and Osceola counties.
While all of those towns had cases in both of their counties, each had less than five in the secondary county.
The publicly available data doesn't say which towns have active cases.
However, it is known that there have been 16 recoveries in Wexford County, 19 in Missaukee County, six in Lake County and 23 in Osceola County. Additionally, one person died in Missaukee County and four died in Wexford County.
All of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area are below the 3% positive test rate the state's medical chief, Dr. Joneigh Khaldoun, cited this week as an indicator that the virus is "community spread." To date in the month of July, Osceola County has the highest percent positive for tests, at 2.7%. The four counties (Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake) combined have a 1.6% positive rate, according to a Cadillac News calculation based on data provided by the state.
Statewide cases reached 80,887 with 6,191 deaths and 57,502 recoveries. The case count climbed 715 over the previous day.
