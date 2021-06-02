Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, District Health Department No. 10 is bringing it to the community through off-site vaccine clinics.
To get vaccinated at these upcoming clinics, no appointment is needed – just walk into any clinic to receive the vaccine. All clinics will have Pfizer for 12 and older and most will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older.
The following counties in the Cadillac News coverage area currently have off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled:
Lake County:
Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin.
Wexford County:
Wednesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kirtland Terrace Apartments in Cadillac.
Thursday, June 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cadillac United Methodist Church in Cadillac.
Monday, June 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Jr. High School Cafeteria in Cadillac.
Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbor View Apartments in Cadillac.
Friday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Manton Truck Show in Downtown Manton.
More off-site vaccine clinics will be added and announced each week.
