CADILLAC — Everyone, just take a deep breath.
Community health officials in the Cadillac area say there’s good reason to be a little concerned about the spread of coronavirus but there’s absolutely no reason to panic about it.
The virus and its associated illness — which has been dubbed COVID-19 — have been identified throughout the world, including here in the U.S., although no cases have yet been discovered in this part of Michigan.
As officials take steps to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak occurring in Northern Michigan, they say it’s important to keep a few things in mind that may assuage some of the fears currently percolating through pockets of society.
Dr. Joe Santangelo, Munson Healthcare vice president of medical affairs, said while there are a few things unique to the coronavirus, for the most part, their response to its potential spread in Northern Michigan would be similar to the response for virtually any other viral epidemic or pandemic.
Those precautions include screening patients to determine if they may be at risk of carrying the disease, as well as setting up rooms to quarantine and test patients who are critically ill and most at risk of spreading the virus.
For coronavirus, in particular, hospital staff will screen patients by asking them if they’ve been to a country with a heavy presence of the virus, such as China, Italy and Iran.
It may be surprising to some, but Santangelo said that not every person found to be infected with the coronavirus would necessarily be quarantined. He said those infected with mild forms of the virus could be sent home with directions to avoid areas with lots of people.
The coronavirus, in general, is fairly common, as it is the virus responsible for spreading the common cold. It’s also the virus responsible for other outbreaks in the past, notably SARS and MERS.
While there are some unknowns about COVID-19 at this time, Santangelo said it appears to affect people over 70 years old and those with compromised immune systems the most — much like the influenza virus that makes its rounds every year without the sensationalized headlines surrounding this particular version of the virus.
“If you think about influenza, only a small number of people infected (relatively speaking) need advanced medical care,‘ Santangelo said. “Cadillac is dealing with a really bad influenza B outbreak right now but most people don’t rush to the hospital when they get the flu ... they just have the flu. We’re used to dealing with viruses like this.‘
Santangelo said it’s possible there are far more cases of COVID-19 than have been reported so far, with the majority being so minor that people don’t even know they’re infected.
Similar to the spread of the H1N1 (swine flu) virus about 10 years ago, Santangelo said it’s not that the contagion is vastly more deadly than the common flu, it’s just that people haven’t yet been exposed to it and have not developed an immunity.
Santangelo said the virus spreads by “droplet transmission,‘ which means it is in saliva and can enter another person’s body if someone coughs in their face or if they touch an infected surface, then put their hands in their mouth, eyes or other orifice.
Fortunately, since coronavirus appears to be very much like the cold or flu, the same precautions for avoiding the flu are applicable, including the most obvious one — frequently washing hands with soap and hot water.
“It can be killed by all the normal cleaners,‘ Santangelo said.
Health officials in some countries have asked the public to not horde medical masks, as it could be a strain on the supply for people who actually need them.
Santangelo said wearing masks is only advised for those already infected — as it keeps the droplets from spreading when they cough — and those in close proximity to infected persons, including doctors and caregivers.
There is some evidence that wearing a mask when you’re not infected may actually increase the chances of becoming infected, as people tend to move the mask around with their hands, increasing contact with the face and mouth.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, health director for District No. 10 Health Department, said they currently are monitoring one person in the district who is known to have traveled to China recently but there have been no infections discovered yet.
Both District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department have issued statements on coronavirus that basically boil down to this: prepare but do not panic.
Echoing Santangelo’s statements above, Morse said health officials are concerned about the virus in large part due to the public not having developed an immunity to it, not necessarily because it is particularly lethal.
At a certain level of proliferation, controlling the spread of the virus might become a futile enterprise; if that’s the case, there may be more deaths recorded than there are during a typical flu season, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world.
“All the principles are the same,‘ Morse said. “This isn’t going to surprise us. If it does make it to Michigan, it will be slow and we’ll have plenty of time to prepare. The worse thing you can do is panic.‘
In the meantime, Morse said people should avoid stereotyping others who look like they may come from a part of the world where the virus is more prevalent. Morse said they’ve received calls from people who assume someone might have the illness because they look Asian or Middle Eastern.
“We need to be mindful of our assumptions of others,‘ Morse said.
