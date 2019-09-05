CADILLAC — Health and education officials locally and across the state were elated Wednesday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a ban on flavored vaping products, making Michigan the first state in the country to take such action.
“I’m very happy about it,‘ said Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent David Cox, who witnessed young people using flavored vape products on a regular basis at the Career Technical Center, where he previously served as the director.
“I would see straight-A kids; athletes; captains of sports teams vaping,‘ Cox said. “Every day, I saw it a lot. They all told me the same thing: it’s just vapor. They thought it was safe. They were very lured based on how it was marketed. (Vape makers) can say all they want that they aren’t marketing to youth, but they are.‘
A recent surge in teen use, as well as reports of mysterious respiratory illnesses among some vape users, have cast serious doubts on the common assertion espoused by many users that vaping is relatively harmless.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, after Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun made a finding that youth vaping constitutes a public health emergency, Whitmer ordered the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products in retail stores and online.
She also ordered a ban on certain marketing terms like “clean,‘ “safe,‘ and “healthy‘ on e-cig products, and directed the Michigan Department of Transportation to enforce an existing statute to prohibit the advertising of vapor products on billboards.
“In the past few years, we’ve seen an explosive increase in the number of Michigan kids exposed to vaping products,‘ said Dr. Khaldun, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “This is a public health crisis. These products can contain harmful chemicals that put our kids’ health at risk.‘
From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use spiked 78% among high school students and 48% among middle school students, according to the press release. In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students were regular users.
“As governor, my No. 1 priority is keeping our kids safe,‘ said Whitmer. “And right now, companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today. Our kids deserve leaders who are going to fight to protect them. These bold steps will finally put an end to these irresponsible and deceptive practices and protect Michiganders’ public health.‘
Numerous health organizations throughout Michigan applauded Whitmer’s order.
Among them were the American Heart Association, American Academy of Pediatrics Michigan Chapter, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Lung Association, American Medical Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Truth Initiative, the Michigan League for Public Policy and District Health Department No. 10, which covers Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“Flavors make vaping more attractive to kids and some flavored e-cigarettes, particularly those with cinnamon, vanilla, fruit, popcorn, caramel, and coffee flavors, have been found to be more irritating and toxic to our airways,‘ said Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse. “With over 200 illnesses and one death associated to vaping identified so far, with no one single common factor other than vaping identified, all vaping with or without flavored liquids should be seen as dangerous.‘
The Cadillac News reached out to GT Vapor — a Cadillac business that sells flavored vaping products —but they declined to comment at this time on the ban.
While many people were pleased with the governor’s decision Wednesday, others say the ban was a mistake and a government overreach.
“I quit smoking cigarettes thanks to vapes,‘ said Lake City resident Vanessa Zeeryp.
“It’s unfortunate for the people of Michigan that Gov. Whitmer has chosen to ban the very product that has helped so many quit the far more harmful habit of smoking traditional cigarettes,‘ said Julie Gunlock, director of the Independent Women’s Forum Center for Progress and Innovation.
“This government meddling will only lead to a thriving black market for flavored e-cigarette liquid at the very time when the FDA is investigating injuries likely caused by the illegal trade of these products. Michigan citizens deserve better, and they certainly deserve the right to purchase products that can help them extend their lives by quitting smoking.‘
Most experts agree vapor is less harmful than cigarette smoke since it doesn’t contain many of the cancer-causing byproducts of burning tobacco. But there is virtually no research on the long-term effects of the chemicals in the vapor, some of which are toxic.
At the same time, there have been conflicting studies on whether e-cigarettes actually help smokers kick the habit. Last year, an influential panel of U.S. experts concluded there was only “limited evidence‘ of their effectiveness.
U.S. health authorities have been reluctant about backing the products, in part because of the long-term effects are unknown.
