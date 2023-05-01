CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is again hosting an event to coincide with the National Day of Prayer, and similar to last year, it will be a single event.
Like last year, the event will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and Rev. Scott Torkko said this year’s focus will be on health and healing. He said it will be a night full of prayers for individual health and healing but also as a community and nation.
“Coming out of the COVID situation, we felt as clergy we could offer an evening of health and healing,” he said. “We will have a nurse speaking to tell stories of health and healing, congregational singing and prayer rooms.”
Torkko said in the prayer rooms, small groups will gather and have rotating pastors to help lead prayer on various topics including cancer and cardiac, mental health, health care workers and caregivers, family wellness and other concerns.
On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed into law and established the annual National Day of Prayer. Public Law 82-324 declared that the National Day of Prayer would be held on “a suitable day each year rather than Sunday.”
In 1988, the United States Senate and House of Representatives amended the 1952 law by passing Public Law 100-307 to “provide for setting aside the first Thursday in May as the date on which the National Day of Prayer is celebrated.” The Act was signed by President Ronald Reagan.
The CAMA event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St., and is open to everyone who is looking to provide or receive prayers of healing.
