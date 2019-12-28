Healthy Holidays! – Part 3

New Year's Day is almost here, the holiday season is almost over, and winter is here to stay.
In this last installment of "Healthy Holidays" Dr. Lori Crago of Cadillac Primary Care shares some of her top health concerns for rest of the holiday season. She offers advice on health and safety, and reminds us to do what we already know we should. “While the holidays are a joyful occasion for many,‘ Crago says, “respiratory illness, distracted, rushed or sleepy driving, and slips and falls can ruin a celebration.‘
Coughing, sniffling, and sneezing can seem like an inevitable part of the holidays. However, Crago explains that a bit of prevention can avoid much of this. She highlights the importance of “getting immunized, frequent and thorough hand washing, and quitting smoking or vaping.‘ She explains that taking simple steps like these can dramatically lower the risk for pneumonia or serious respiratory illnesses.
Crago advises “planning in extra travel time due to icy roads and holiday traffic, putting the cell phone away,‘ and “always confirming everyone is buckled up before pulling out.‘ For longer trips, Crago recommends “getting a good rest before driving distances and taking breaks when tired.‘ She also recommends “wearing graduated compression stockings with prolonged travel to prevent blood clots that can travel to the lungs and kill.‘
Alcohol consumption, of course, is common during the holidays and around New Year’s in particular. Crago urges anyone celebrating with alcohol to make sure that they have a designated driver for their ride home. She says it’s “common courtesy‘ and “just common sense.‘
Slips and falls are cause for concern during the holidays as well. Perhaps you will tempted to lean from your ladder as you take down Christmas decorations. Or perhaps you will hazard the pitch of your roof to remove snow. Crago says, “we can decrease the number of injuries from slips and falls by avoiding ladders whenever possible, and when necessary, having people assist by stabilizing the ladder and climber.‘ Icy parking lots can be particularly hazardous, especially while transitioning in and out of your vehicle. Crago calls attention to the importance of proper footwear. She says, “Crampons like Yaktrax are easily portable and very stabilizing on icy walkways.‘
Staying safe and healthy for the rest of this season can be simple. Wash your hands. Don’t smoke or vape. Give yourself extra time on icy roads. Put the phone away in the car. Buckle up. Always have a designated driver while drinking, and make sure you keep sure footing on the ice. While these guidelines may be simple, they are not necessarily easy. As Crago says, it takes "thoughtful effort."
