Healthy Holidays! — Part 1

Turkey, gravy, cookies, baklava, and eggnog — holiday indulgence will soon begin.
In addition to the mouth-watering allure of holiday treats, the social dynamics surrounding them can make indulging in them seem obligatory. Science backs up the layperson’s intuition that the holidays are a significant contributor to weight gain. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine and the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows an average increase of .37 to .78 kg (.82 to 1.72 lbs) during the holiday season. Weight gained during this time is often retained. And as this weight accumulates year after year it can become a significant contributor to becoming overweight. So, how can you survive the holidays without the extra pounds? To find out, I sat down with certified personal trainer Preston Boatright from Pine Grove Athletic Club. Don’t worry, you don’t need to run 5 miles every day. Instead of exercise, Boatright’s top priorities for the holidays are nutrition, hydration, adequate sleep, and self love.
Overeating is probably the most obvious culprit for weight gain over the holidays. Boatright advises maintaining a diet of quality foods with reasonable portions in spite of the holiday festivities. He lives by the “80/20‘ rule. That is, eat healthy, high-quality foods 80% of the time and enjoy yourself for the other 20%. Even then, that “20%‘ can easily turn into bouts of overindulgence that more closely resemble 30 or 40%. “Make the best choice you can,‘ Boatright advises. Sometimes there is nothing particularly healthy to eat at holiday parties, and simply choosing the healthiest options you can is better than doing nothing at all. Another strategy that Boatright endorses is eating something healthy before parties. That way you’re not quite so hungry when you encounter that pile of sugar cookies.
Water — most of us can admit to not drinking enough of it, and the holidays are no exception. Combine that with the dehydrating effects of alcohol consumption during the holidays, and Boatright’s concern about hydration becomes apparent. Determining how much water is enough is the tricky part. Many people are familiar with the “8 x 8‘ rule to drink an 8-ounce glass of water 8 times per day. However, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends approximately 125 ounces per day for men and 91 ounces per day for women. Boatright suggests using a simple formula to calculate your daily water intake: “Try to drink half your body weight in ounces.‘ For example, if you weigh 120 pounds, try to drink 60 ounces of water every day. He explains that drinking more water can help control your appetite as well. If you’re getting enough to eat and you’re still hungry, try drinking a couple glasses of water, wait awhile, and then see if you’re still hungry. Boatright explains, “Sometimes we think we’re hungry when we’re actually just thirsty.‘
Busyness during the holiday season can be exhausting, and making sure that we’re getting enough sleep is usually not a high priority. Boatright explains that adequate rest not only reduces stress but also helps with weight loss. He recommends getting 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night and following your circadian rhythm. The term circadian rhythm simply refers to your natural sleep/wake cycle in which your brain causes sleepiness at night and wakefulness during the day. Recent research published in the International Journal of Biochemistry and Cell Biology suggests that disrupting our circadian rhythms can cause a predisposition to obesity, premature aging, diabetes, decreased immunity, and high blood pressure. Boatright echoes the findings in this research by emphasizing the interconnectedness of everything in our lives. If you stress one area of your life, the consequences of that stress will be felt in every other area. He explains that you must govern how you think, breathe, eat, drink, sleep, and move in order to achieve balance in your life.
Self love does not always come easily. What if you fail to make healthy choices this holiday season, or don’t even try? Boatright’s message of self love stresses the importance of understanding that failure at something is not the same as failure as a person. Forgive yourself and try again. Boatright says, “People need to be kind and patient with themselves but also set goals and have a purpose; trust yourself that things will work out if you make good choices.‘
