Healthy lifestyle key to preventing diabetes

CADILLAC — Complications from type 2 diabetes can often alter a person’s lifestyle, such as checking blood sugar and monitoring eating habits.
This is why preventing this chronic health condition is so important.
“Having type 2 diabetes can lead to all sorts of different complications,” District Health Department No. 10 Public Health Educator Caitlin Cameron said. “It increases your risk of having heart disease, a heart attack, or stroke.
“You can get nerve problems like neuropathy, which can cause a lot of people to have feet problems. It can increase your risk of having eye problems.”
In Michigan, Cameron said 12.3% of people have diabetes. That number drops to 10% in Wexford, but jumps to 14.4% in Missaukee. According to the Central Michigan District Health Department Health Officer Steve Hall, Osceola County is at 10%. Lake County is at 12% according to the County Health Rankings website.
While type 1 diabetes is a genetic condition, Cameron said type 2 is mainly lifestyle-related and develops over time.
“If you are carrying around extra weight, you aren’t very physically active, if you have a family history of diabetes, all that puts you more at risk for developing it,” she said.
Luckily with a chronic condition like diabetes, Cameron said there are many ways to prevent it like exercise and portion control.
“If you are overweight, just losing about 5 to 7% of your starting weight can really lower your risk for diabetes,” she said. “So, trying to meet that recommended 150 minutes of physical activity every week.”
“And then, getting your yearly blood sugar screenings from your doctor and keeping up with your annual exams.”
At the DHD No. 10, Cameron said they use their Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) to teach people health habits for diabetes prevention. In this year-long program, Cameron said participants meet once a week for 16 weeks and then once a month for the rest of the year.
As they progress, Cameron said they focus on losing 5 to 7% of their body weight, increasing physical activity, and what foods to eat. By working in a group setting, Cameron said participants can lean on each other as they go through the program together.
“It just really aims to build that social support network for people who are trying to make healthy lifestyle changes,” Cameron said.
Along with the lifestyle adjustments, Cameron said they also look at what triggers someone to eat and how to deal with their anxiety and mental health.
“This program can help you learn some positive food cues are in your life or what are some negative ones and kind of help you make a plan to deal with those things as they come up,” Cameron said.
“Because sometimes, if you’re not seeing progress or things like that, you definitely can get down on yourself or feel like you fell off the track or something.”
Toward the end of September, Cameron said the DHD No. 10 is having a DPP class starting up. Those interested can call Cameron at (231) 876-3803 or email her at ccameron@dhd10.org.
The DHD No. 10 isn’t the only organization with a diabetes prevention program coming up. In a recent press release, the MSU Extension announced its Prevent T2 Workshop starting on Sept. 15.
MSU Extension Health Educator Christi Demitz said the workshop will be led by trained lifestyle coaches who will teach participants different skills like weight loss and managing stress. This year-long program will meet once a month for six months and then once a month for the remaining six months.
“It’s really a lifestyle change program,” Demitz said. “Weight loss is important, but we focus on small lifestyle changes they can make to reach a healthy, happy lifestyle.”
Demitz said the program will be held online via the Zoom platform. While a camera isn’t required, she said people should have a mic to communicate. All material from the program will be emailed to the participates. For technological or program questions, people can contact Extension Health Educator Christi Demitz at (231) 592-9498 or email her at demitzch@msu.edu.
There will be an informational session on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. and the workshop will begin on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. To register for the program, contact Demitz. Registration closes on Sept. 29.
With this program, Demitz said it’s a great way to make those changes with the support of others.
“If it’s not prevented, it’s more likely people with prediabetes will be diagnosed with it in five years if they don’t do something about it,” she said.
Another program people can turn to is at the YMCA in Cadillac. According to their website, the Cadillac Area YMCA has partnered with the Muskegon YMCA to hold a diabetes prevention program.
For a year, participants learn about weight loss and how to increase their physical activity to 150 minutes a day. Through this program, participants will have 19 sessions for the first six months and then six monthly meetings for the rest of the year.
Some incentives for this program include a free three month YMCA membership, kitchen tools, physical activity gadgets, and more. People can meet in person or virtually.
For more information, people can contact Kelli DeLong at the Muskegon YMCA at (231) 722-9622, ext. 205, or email her at kdelong@muskegonymca.org.
With these different programs, Cameron said the goal is to prevent type 2 diabetes and avoid the health and lifestyle complications that come with the condition.
“It’s never too early or too late to start living a healthier lifestyle,” Cameron said. “Because you’re not just losing weight and exercising more. You’re not just decreasing your risk for developing type 2 diabetes.”
“You’re also helping to decrease your risk for things like stroke, heart attack, potential kidney problems, high blood pressure, things like that.”
