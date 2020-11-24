BELLAIRE — Four men facing state charges for their connection with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have had two of their court proceedings rescheduled for December after some of the attorneys involved asked in October for more time to review all the related material.
What that means is Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, and Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, will have to have their probable cause conferences on Dec. 2 and preliminary examinations on Dec. 16, according to the 86th District Court in Antrim County. The probable cause conferences were orginally scheduled for Oct. 21, while the prelims were orginally scheduled for Oct. 28.
Both Michael Null and William Null also have motions scheduled to be heard in court on Dec. 2. The motions are in regard to reduction of bond, according to information found on the 86th District Court website.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced on Oct. 8 the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated on Oct. 7 in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against both Michael Null and William Null, Molitor, Fix, Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general’s office.
On Oct. 15, Nessel charged an eighth individual for his connection with a plan of domestic terrorism that included storming the Michigan Capitol and harming government officials. Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arrested on Oct. 15 on a charge of material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
Higgins will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court on the charge. An extradition hearing was scheduled in Wisconsin on Nov. 18. Once he is returned to Michigan, he will be arraigned in Antrim County's 86th District Court. The Nulls, Molitor, and Fix also all face charges of material support of an act of terrorism and felony firearms.
The suspects are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse; and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
The charges against these eight men are subject to change after a complete review of the evidence obtained through the warrants and differ from those charges issued at the federal level.
Michael Null, William Null, and Molitor were arraigned on Oct. 8 in 86th District Court, while Musico and Morrison were arraigned in Jackson County’s 12th District Court also on Oct. 8. Bellar wasn't arrainged until recently. He was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina on Oct. 7, and the attorney general’s office worked to extradite him to Michigan for arraignment on charges in Jackson County.
During his arraignment, Bellar was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm.
The Justice Department charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal courts.
The charges in question are only accusations. These men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
