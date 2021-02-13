Heart health focus of new program in Wexford, Missaukee counties

With Valentine's Day approaching, more people are thinking about their hearts in metaphorical connection with the love they have for their significant others.
Local public health agencies, however, want people to remember that this month it's important to keep in mind their literal heart health, as well.
February is American Heart Month and District Health Department No. 10, Family Health Care of Cadillac and McBain, and My Community Dental Centers are encouraging residents of Missaukee and Wexford Counties to participate in the new Live Well for Your Heart Program.
According to a press release issued recently by District Health Department No. 10, heart disease can be prevented, which is why focusing on improving heart health is so important. Making connections with other people and having close, positive relationships in life not only benefits overall health, but heart health too.
The Live Well for Your Heart Program is funded by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and provides the opportunity for participants to connect with others to reduce their risk for heart disease and access health care services and programs to increase physical activity, achieve weight management, receive dental health care, prevent diabetes, and quit tobacco use.
“Live Well for Your Heart is a fun way to join with others who are making healthy lifestyle changes and can provide needed support,‘ said Donna Norkoli, Health Planner for DHD No. 10.
The first step to enroll in the program is to call DHD No. 10 to schedule a simple Heart Age Screening using the CDC Heart Age Calculator to determine risk of heart disease. To be eligible for this program individuals must:
• Be between the ages of 30 and 74 years old.
• Have no history of heart disease.
• Live in or receive health services in Missaukee or Wexford County.
• Agree to repeat the Heart Age Screening between February and April of 2022.
As part of this program, individuals will be able to participate in a variety of programs to reduce heart disease risks — all free of charge.
For more information about the Live Well For Your Health Program, contact Norkoli at dnorkoli@dhd10.org or (231) 876-3841.
Visit https://www.livewell4health.org/livewell-for-your-heart to see what others in your community are doing for their heart health.
Live Well for Your Heart is supported by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund through funding awarded to District Health Department No. 10. The Health Fund works to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents and reduce the cost of health care, with a special focus on children and seniors. You can find more information about the Health Fund at mihealthfund.org.
