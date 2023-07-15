LAKE CITY — Keith Stackpoole of Lake City celebrated his 58th birthday on March 23, but it was the next day when his sons gave him a present of a lifetime.
On March 24, Good Friday, Stackpoole’s sons, Maxton and Scout, saved his life.
That Friday started out a typical day. Keith had breakfast with his girlfriend, Kelsey Heydenberk. He dropped 16-year-old Maxton off at school at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center and then went to the store for groceries. Keith was feeling fine.
“I worked the day before and I felt good,” he said. “And I went out that morning.”
While grocery shopping, Keith said he got a call from Maxton asking to pick him up early from CTC. Once the pair got home, Keith said he grabbed an armload of groceries, brought them inside and put them all away.
That was the last thing he remembered.
“I kind of blacked out,” he said. “I hit the deck. I guess I fell backward and hit my head.”
Keith had a heart attack.
Keith’s 12-year-old son, Scout, was at home playing video games with a friend when his dad and brother returned home. Scout was supposed to be at school that day but told his father it was a makeup day and he didn’t need to go.
“We were actually learning, I just lied about it so I didn’t have to go,” Scout said.
Scout said he went outside to help his father bring groceries into the house. When he returned, he found Keith laying on the ground seemly unconscious.
“He started snoring and I thought he was just messing around,” Scout said. “When I walked over there I was looking at him, his face started turning red so I called Maxton and called 911.”
Maxton was grabbing groceries when he heard his brother yelling for him. Like his brother, Maxton was also still supposed to be in school but decided he didn’t want to ride the bus and called his father to pick him up early.
When he got inside, Maxton said he was confused and scared. Both brothers didn’t know what was happening to their father and were trying to process the situation.
“I was trying to figure out what was happening because I didn’t know if it was going to be permanent,” Scout said. “I didn’t know if he was going to wake up or not.”
Keith was suffering from cardiac arrest, meaning his heart had stopped pumping blood through his body and he wasn’t getting the oxygen he needed. Missaukee EMS Deputy Director Nicole Sharp said Keith had ventricular fibrillation, meaning his heart was quivering and not pumping as it should.
Cherry Grove Fire Department EMT Kyle Baker, who responded to the 911 call, said if Keith had gone four minutes without blood and oxygen going to his brain, he would be dead.
“If (his sons) weren’t there, he wouldn’t have made it,” Baker said.
Having called 911, Scout said he put the phone on speaker so both brothers could hear instructions from Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Courtney Vanderhoef. Vanderhoef guided Maxton through chest compressions.
Despite never doing chest compressions, Maxton performed CPR on his father for 12 minutes. He said there was only one thing he could think about as he pushed down on his father’s chest repeatedly: breathe.
Once first responders arrived at the house, they took over giving Keith CPR. Cherry Grove Fire Department EMT Spencer Dewey said they did have to use a defibrillator once to shock Keith and get his heart back into a normal rhythm.
While the brothers kept their composure, both of them said they were silently freaking out over the situation.
“I was still scared, but when the EMTs were there I was hoping for the best,” Maxton said. “I knew they could do more than I could.”
Keith said he remembered little bits and pieces on his ambulance ride to Munson Hospital in Cadillac. Once he was stable, Keith was transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
During Keith’s emergency, Heydenberk, a hospice nurse, said she was in Frankfort seeing patients. She said Scout sent her a text saying Keith had fallen on his head. When he told her Maxton was doing compressions on Keith, that’s when she got into her car to drive home.
On the way home, Heydenberk said she was talking to a friend who was able to keep her updated on the situation.
“He’s awake, he’s alert, he’s alive. She kept saying that because I was driving home and she was trying to keep the calmness factor,” Heydenberk said. “I kind of took that as my mantra.”
Keith was eventually transferred to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids and would spend two weeks in the hospital between Cadillac, Traverse City and Grand Rapids. On March 30, he had heart bypass surgery that lasted six hours.
On April 7, he was discharged from the hospital.
Keith said a lot of things went right for him that gave the 58-year-old a second chance at life. Had Scout gone to school and Maxton taken the bus home, Keith said nobody would’ve been home to save him.
“I’m very grateful that they were there,” he said. “A lot of things just fell into place and the stars were in alignment.”
“I think the fact that (the boys) were able to keep it together and do what needed to be done and not freak out, that was absolutely amazing,” Heydenberk said.
Since the family’s house was nearly 10 miles away from Missaukee EMS, Baker, the Cherry grove EMT, said there was no chance Keith would’ve survived without his children there to call 911 and give him CPR.
“They really did a lot of the work,” he said.
Keith said he is now progressing through cardiac rehab, doing different types of exercises. He will go to rehab three, one-hour sections per week for 12 weeks.
He is also on a low-fat, low-sodium diet, has quit smoking and is taking medication that is supposed to help his heart get stronger quicker.
“I just feel so much gratitude for everybody involved,” Heydenberk said. “We’re so grateful that he’s still here with us.”
