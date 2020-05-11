Heart rate and longevity — what’s the connection?

Some studies suggest that higher heart rates are associated with shorter lifespans, but Munson Healthcare cardiologist Dr. Todd Adams said that the data behind this is not particularly strong.
Part of the issue with making a blanket statement about heart rate and longevity is the complexity of the topic.
“It’s something that’s difficult to study,‘ Adams said. A number of disease processes that increase mortality can be correlated with increased heart rate. Separating correlation from causation can be a challenge.
When heart rate is elevated, Adams said that he tries to identify the cause. Underlying disease processes such as thyroid disease and other cardiac rhythm problems can contribute to elevated heart rate. Additionally, the resting heart rates of patients can vary, and Adams said that he is usually not too concerned until a patient presents with a resting heart rate exceeding 90 beats per minute. At this rate the data is stronger for excess mortality. Adams said that once someone reaches the 110s medical intervention needs to be considered to slow the rate down.
While resting heart can be too high, it can also be too low. For the general population, a heart rate above 60 bpm is the norm. Rates slower than this can be good or bad. Athletic bradycardia (the word bradycardia is derived from Greek root words meaning “slow heart‘) is a sign of a particularly strong heart.
“Well trained athletes, or even a run-of-the-mill person that’s in good shape will have a heart rate under 60,‘ Adams said.
With exercise, the heart becomes more efficient, and it requires fewer contractions to deliver the same volume of blood as a result.
Bradycardia can be concerning for physicians in other circumstances. Adams said that heart rates of 40 or 50 bpm in elderly patients typically make cardiologists uncomfortable.
“Generally when we see people with low heart rates and they’re having symptoms of fatigue, feeling dizzy, or woozy, we generally consider that to be too low,‘ he said.
Low heart rates are not always good. And the formula for longevity is not as simple as lower resting heart rates equal a longer life. To make this point clear, Adams said that taking a pill to medically reduce your heart rate is not going to magically extend your life.
“Medically induced bradycardia does not have the same benefits as an athlete,‘ Adams said. “I don’t think that holds true.‘
