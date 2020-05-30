CADILLAC — There are two things morel mushrooms need to thrive — plenty of moisture and moderate temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Prior to this week, there seemed to be an abundance of both ingredients but when temperatures hit the 80s at the end of last week, that momentum was stalled.
"Super-hot weather is not conducive to morel growth," said Erin Lizotte, integrated pest management educator for MSU Extension.
Generally speaking, Lizotte said morels go through three phases that correspond to different parts of the spring: at the beginning of May there are black morels, in the middle there are gray morels and at the end and into June there are white (sometimes called yellow) morels.
Lizotte said while we're currently in the thick of the peak period of the year for morel hunting in this part of Michigan, the recent warmth could affect their prevalence.
"It might reduce their numbers," Lizotte said. "It just wouldn't be a bumper year."
The morel that one sees sprouting out of the ground is part of a larger network of fungi that exists beneath the surface. Lizotte said oftentimes, the root system of the mushroom attaches to the root system of nearby trees, both feeding off the tree's nutrients and providing nutrients to the tree — a symbiotic relationship.
That's why morels can often be found near the base of trees, notably elm, ash and apple trees, although they can be found in many other places, as well.
Experienced forager and MSU Extension District 7 Director Shari Spoelman said probably the most important thing to keep in mind about morel mushrooms is that they can show up where you least expect them.
"Like people’s yards, in the city," Spoelman said. "On walking paths, anywhere really. It can be mind boggling at times, especially if you spend hours of your time looking in the woods for the perfect habitat and never come across any. And then you turn around and see one next to your car, in the driveway."
One of the most common locations to find morels are areas where the DNR burned vegetation the previous year. A benefit of looking for morels in these areas is that they might be easier to find, given that most other vegetation is absent, Lizotte said.
According to MSU Extension's "May is Morel Month" webpage, make sure to keep careful notes about when and where you find morels; they will often occur in the same spots at the same time (or under the same conditions) in later years. The most reliable place to find abundant morel fruitings is under elm trees the spring after a tree has been killed by Dutch elm disease.
For beginners, Lizotte said it's important to make sure what you're picking (and eventually eating) is a true morel and not a false one that could be poisonous.
True morels have a hollow stem that connects directly with a hollow cap at the "skirt" of the cap. False morels look more like an umbrella, with the cap hanging over the stem.
When picking a morel, Lizotte said to pinch the fungus off near the surface of ground; avoid pulling the mushroom up by its roots, since this may prevent the underground root system from regenerating the morel at that location.
Although everyone has their own tastes when it comes to which types of morels they prefer (for instance, white morels tend to be the largest and provide more "bang for the buck"), Lizotte said they all taste delicious.
Before cooking morels, Lizotte recommends cutting them open lengthwise and soaking them in water to get rid of dirt and insects that might be inside.
Once they've been cleaned off, there are a number of ways to cook a morel but Lizotte said she prefers something simple that highlights their natural flavor, such as frying them in a pan with a little salt and butter.
Andy Evans, morel enthusiast and office assistant with the Department of Natural Resources, said while the Cadillac region may be nearing the end of its morel season, areas north of Gaylord have experienced a stunted season as a result of erratic fluctuations between unseasonable warm days and freezing cold nights.
With the season postponed, Evans said morels could continue to be found in the northern lower parts of the state and Upper Peninsula — especially areas where the cooling winds of Lake Michigan have dropped temperatures — well into June.
A great resource for morel hunters is michigan.gov/mihunt, which features a map of the state showing where various habitats and types of vegetation exist. MSU Extension's "May is Morel Month" webpage can be found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/resources/may_is_morel_month_in_michigan_e2755.
