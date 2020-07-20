Heat, system demand not the cause of Missaukee power outage

LAKE CITY — After a week’s worth of blistering temperatures in Northern Michigan, Consumers Energy said Monday the heat and the stress on the utility provider’s network was not the cause of a recent power outage in Missaukee County.
Consumers Energy spokesperson Terry DeDos said the power outage that left nearly 6,000 customers without power was due to a failed regulator. He also said the outage was not attributed as a heat-related incident and the electrical load did not exceed the limit for demand on the system.
A couple weeks ago, Consumers Energy said the outage was connected to equipment failure, but no more information about the cause of the outage was given until Monday. In these types of cases, Consumers Energy said equipment usually has to be taken to a service center or the lab in Jackson to confirm a cause. As a result, the incident remained under investigation.
Power for the customers was restored around 7:30 p.m. on July 8 after Consumers Energy reported it would not be back on until around 9 p.m. The earlier restoration was due to being able to transfer the electrical load to another part of the substation, according to Consumers Energy.
The outages were first reported around 2:30 p.m. on July 8. The area of the outage included Lake City, Lake Township, Forest Township, Caldwell Township, Pioneer Township Norwich Township, and West Branch Township, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
