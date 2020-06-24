CADILLAC — After being closed due to COVID-19, District Health Department No. 10 is now beginning to offer several programming services; however, offices still remain closed to the general public, per guidance through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan and executive orders.
Entryways to health department buildings will remain locked and visiting clients must call to enter. All individuals entering the building will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to wear a mask. If a client does not have a mask, the health department will provide one for them. No client will be denied service for their inability to wear a mask.
Services being offered include the following: family health including for women, infants and children (WIC); home visiting programs including Healthy Families, Children’s Special Health Care Service (CSHCS), and Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) and Healthy Families America; hearing and vision screenings; immunizations; and family planning, STD and breast and cervical cancer screening clinics.
The health department also will be offering services related to community health, which include Community Connections, Tobacco Treatment Services, Cancer Control Navigation Program, Diabetes Prevention Program, and Adolescent Health Center.
Environmental health services also will be offered, including septic permits, well permits, recording environmental concern complaints, conducting mortgage evaluations and point-of-sale evaluations, providing drinking water sampling, groundwater contamination sampling, soil evaluations, septage truck approvals, final inspections of septic and well installations, day care inspections, suspected foodborne illness outbreak investigations, food service complaints, plan reviews, pre-opening inspections of food operations, routine and follow-up inspections and consultation with food service operators.
For information on services, call 888-217-3904 or email info@dhd10.org.
