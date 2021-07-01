CADILLAC — Just a few weeks ago, most of Michigan was in severe drought status, but the rain returned with a vengeance.
Some northern areas faced heavy rainfall, while others saw flooding. Whether it was a little or a lot, farms are reaping the benefits.
Right now, it's a waiting game to see the long-term effect of the rain, according to Christina Curell, Cover Crop and Soil Health Educator with Michigan Sate University Extension.
"We're really not sure what's going to happen yet," she said. "How long this rain lasts and how much we get will be dependent on if we're going to see anymore flooding, if we're gonna see any flooding at all."
A more immediate effect that Curell cites is a recharge in groundwater, which means more available nourishment for later in the growing season. Even though the drought has been conquered, new concerns surrounding flooding and hail have come about.
"It came fast, and it's still coming, so we don't know when or how the flooding will turn out," Curell said. "And lately, we have been seeing some hail and hail damage, and even frost damage from last week."
If the rain were to continue and create more flooding, there could be field crop loss. Oxygen and water are the two main requirements for plants to grow healthily, Curell said, but too much rain can drown plant roots, blocking oxygen from getting in.
Overall, the rain is a good thing right now.
“Unless something changes where it gets really cold, and we don’t get any rain for weeks on end, this will be actually a very positive effect for crops,‘ Curell said.
Field crop farms aren’t the only ones who’ve seen a positive impact. Six Corner Farm focuses on meat production, and farmer John Rydquist said he was thankful to see some showers.
“The rain is very beneficial and that’s a godsend,‘ he said. “We desperately needed the rain.‘
Consistent rain is needed to keep feed growth up, which keeps livestock full and healthy. If the state were caught in a drought the way it was before, production would be down.
“Going three, four weeks without rain, you know, we need some every week, especially corn. When it’s trying to get really tall it grows extremely fast from now until harvest,‘ Rydquist said. “It needs a lot of water.‘
Luckily, Six Corner Farm is located on a lope of land, so flooding isn’t an issue, according to Rydquist.
“Well we’re up in the hills, so the heavy monsoon downpours run off,‘ he said.
He hopes to see rainfall continue throughout the summer.
