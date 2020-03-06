CADILLAC — Power tools aren’t just for men.
On Saturday, all genders are invited to the Market at the Commons, where Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity are hosting the local version of “Women Build Day.‘
All around the country and even internationally, Habitat for Humanity affiliates are putting on this event, geared toward helping families get housing and showing that home construction isn’t only something men can do.
“This is to empower women, to show women that can build,‘ said Amy Gibbs, director of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.
Of course, men are welcome to attend.
“We’d never turn away any volunteer that shows,‘ provided they are over the age of 14, Gibbs said.
Due to Michigan’s frost laws, the Women Build event won’t be at this year’s home.
Instead, volunteers on Saturday will be building the 2020 partner family’s shed and painting the new home’s doors.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins and Rep. Michele Hoitenga are expected to make an appearance, and Lowe’s in Big Rapids is sending “Lowe’s Angels.‘ Lowe’s funded the project with a $5,000 grant.
Gibbs said you don’t have to sign up in advance. Volunteers are welcome to simply show up at the Market at Cadillac Commons. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you don’t have to stay all day, Gibbs said. Lunch will be provided.
