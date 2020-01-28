Helping teens get through grief

REED CITY — Almost a decade after losing his father to a rare form of cancer, one Reed City High School sophomore has started the process of forming a nonprofit to help other teens.
Brady Sunderlin, 16, started the process of building Finding Yourself Through Grief with the intention of opening a summer camp in 2021 like the ones he used to go to when dealing with his own loss.
“I want to help create that loving atmosphere for those teens who are struggling with a death,‘ Sunderlin said. “We don’t need more kids turning to drugs, alcohol or suicide because they don’t know how else to cope with death.‘
The idea of getting more teens in a group setting to deal with their grief came from not wanting to see a therapist or a counselor himself, Sunderlin said.
“Going through the loss of my dad, I didn’t want to talk to a therapist or a counselor,‘ he said. “So as a last resort and my mom doing the best she could, I started going to different summer grief camps. It was at these camps and in that group setting that I realized I wasn’t alone in what I was going through.‘
In experiencing the benefits of a group setting first-hand, Sunderlin said he knew from a young age that he wanted to do something similar as soon as he could.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to help people,‘ he said. “When I went to those grief camps, and I still go sometimes, I thought it would be so cool to run something like this. (...) No one should have to go through that process alone.‘
And the opportunity to start something finally presented itself when Sunderlin went through a group called Charity U, which wanted to help him kickstart his nonprofit in providing him the $1,000 cost in applying for a 501(c)(3).
While waiting for his 501(c)(3) to be finalized, Sunderlin plans to start hosting monthly counseling sessions at Reed City Middle School to get the ball rolling in helping teens find their voice in the face of grief.
“People don’t speak up because of social standards or expectations,‘ he said. “But having a voice or opportunity to speak and say what is going on with them, there is a lot of self-empowerment that comes with being able to do that.‘
With the community behind him, Sunderlin said he is looking at what can be done to fundraise for the counseling sessions and eventual summer camp.
When asked what he thought his dad would think about the nonprofit, Sunderlin said he did not think his dad would be surprised.
“Hearing what everyone had to say about my dad at his funeral and how he was one of the best people they ever met, I knew I had to continue that,‘ Sunderlin said. “I don’t think he would be surprised that I am doing this. I know he would be proud.‘
If anyone would like more information on Sunderlin’s nonprofit, they can email him at findingyourselfthroughgrief@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.