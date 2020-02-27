REED CITY — Molly Davis always knew she wanted to be in a profession that helped people but never thought she would end up in the world of orthotics and prosthetics.
Her career path started when Davis was still a teenager and attending classes at the CTC in Cadillac. But as she got more involved in the nursing program, she quickly came to the realization it was not the path for her.
“I knew I wanted to help people, that is what I was made to do,‘ she said. “I just couldn’t deal with all the stuff a nurse deals with.‘
It was a teacher that pushed her in the direction of the business of prosthetics.
“I didn’t want to look into the field at first,‘ Davis said. “But the more I researched the more I realized this was something I could do and enjoy. I applied for school the same week that teacher had me researching prosthetics.‘
Originally owning a location in Cadillac, Davis started A New Day Inc. after working for another company in Traverse City.
In 2016, however, Davis decided it was time for a move.
“Reed City is closer to where I live and it is closer to the community and hospital I wanted to serve,‘ she said. “We found this place in Reed City and that was it. We are here to stay.‘
Davis grew up and currently lives in the LeRoy area.
With the majority of her patients coming in from right in town and the surrounding areas of Evart, Sears, LeRoy and Tustin, Davis said it is nice to know she is giving back to the community.
“It is rewarding to see a person go from struggling with the recent loss of a limb to coming to terms with it and getting back to being mobile and knowing you played a part in that,‘ she said.
Specializing in head to toe prosthetics and orthotics, Davis said she can make just about anything in her office on Higbee Street right in Downtown Reed City.
“We make almost everything right here in house,‘ she said. “The only thing we do not make are prosthetics that are designed for more function. Those we have to get shipped in.‘
Being able to make most of her product right in Reed City, Davis said it means her clients can get their needed brace, orthotic insert or prosthetic limb much quicker. To have something shipped in would take weeks, she said.
The process, visits, fittings and getting the final product can take up to a month, however.
“I want to make sure the customer is happy and, most of all, comfortable with whatever I am making them,‘ she said. “So I like to take around four or five visits of just fittings about a week apart to get everything just right.‘
Helping her stand out in the world of prosthetics, Davis also does at-home visits for patients who may be homebound until they get what they need to be more mobile.
“The idea is to get that person up and moving again,‘ she said. “I will pack up my stuff and go to them if that is what a patient needs. And then, when they are up and able, they can come right into town for a visit.‘
To schedule a visit with Davis, call (231) 876-3520. The office is open Monday through Thursday and is by appointment only Friday through Sunday.
